The Masked Singer Finale Unmasks Night Angel, Frog, and Turtle: Who Won?

by Lauren Piester | Wed., May. 20, 2020 6:27 PM
Congratulations are in order.
The Masked Singer just closed out season three by unmasking its final three and declaring a winner, and while there were no big surprises among the final three, that doesn't make it any less delightful to find out who they were.
First, the Frog landed in third place. We've been saying it was Bow Wow since the beginning, and so we were absolutely thrilled to see that it was, in fact, the rapper Bow Wow, who said his daughter will be excited to find out that her dad was on the show, but not that excited.
"She's gonna be mad that I didn't win," he said.
So who did win?
That would be Night Angel, who revealed herself after we saw Turtle take off his mask to confirm that he is Jesse McCartney. He gave a shoutout to Night Angel before giving us a little reprise of his performance.
Finally, Night Angel took off her mask and she turned out to be none other than Real Housewives of Atlanta star and professional singer and songwriter Kandi Burruss. Never forget she won a Grammy for writing "No Scrubs!"
See all of the reveals below!
Marcus Ingram/Getty Images/ Michael Becker / FOX. © 2020 FOX MEDIA LLC.
WTF's a Night Angel? She loves the night, has felt deeply blessed her whole life, and doors always open for her. Motel door numbers are 4, 5, and 6, with a 2 on her key. One clue involved gangster grandmas, and if the guess of Kandi Burruss is correct, that refers to her restaurant, Old Lady Gang.
Kandi is currently the leading guess, though Taraji P. Henson and Brandy and/or Monica have also been guessed.
Tom Briglia/Getty Images/ Michael Becker / FOX. © 2020 FOX MEDIA LLC.
He's definitely got some singing chops, and he took things "step by step" while others crashed and burned. He also grills burgers, and he likes to surf OR he won a Teen Choice Award. He says he and Nicole Scherzinger spent a morning together. Comic books are involved.
Jesse McCartney has multiple Teen Choice Awards, was in the boyband Dream Street, and spent a morning with Nicole (and the Pussycat Dolls) on The Today Show in 2008. He also voiced Dick Grayson in Young Justice. It also sounds like Jesse McCartney.
Paras Griffin/Getty Images/ Michael Becker / FOX. © 2020 FOX MEDIA LLC.
The Frog can clearly move and rap. His clues included a "newsflash," leftovers, $106, and a poster from the 1996 Olympics, and his super clue was a knight.
Our first guess is Bow Wow, who hosted 106 & Park and can obviously rap, and that's who we're still sticking with as some of the panelists, including guest Jay Pharoah, agree with us.
Getty Images/Greg Gayne/FOX
The first reveal of the season was the biggest star yet: Lil Wayne!
The Robot had lots of science references, including a periodic table, since he's had so many records go platinum, but the clues were sort of irrelevant. It's hard to mistake that voice.
Getty Images/FOX
The Llama appears to be a comedian on the radio (23.3 The Wool), and he really likes Seattle. He's a fan of the movie Ghost?
The panel decided it couldn't be Howard Stern and guessed David Spade and Joel McHale. The internet immediately went Kelsey Grammar, because of the Seattle of it all, Danny Bonaduce, and Drew Carey. Though David Spade did play a man who turned into a llama in The Emperor's New Groove...
Getty Images; FOX
Miss Monster's got a big ol' crush on the Monster/T-Pain, and she seems to have struggled with having to look and act a certain way in public. In week two, her clues heavily referenced royalty. In week three, she revealed she had performed with Robin Thicke.
She sounds exactly like Chaka Khan, though some on the internet also hear some Tina Turner. She is not Dolly Parton, as Ken Jeong guessed. Sorry Ken.
Simon Hofmann/Getty Images for Laureus; FOX via Getty Images
He's somebody with a passion who went from canvassing park benches to leading the charge of a massive movement, parading through the White House. Clues included two blue birds and 10 cent ice cream and a little bit of voguing, and he's just an OK singer.
Panel guesses included Lance Armstrong, Travis Barker, and Tommy Lee, as well as Beto O'Rourke, but no one got exactly there.
Prince Williams/Wireimage
She's small and cute and might have something to do with football. Clues include the Warriors, 1979, and gold. She's a good singer with an older-sounding voice.
Guesses included Darlene Love, Dionne Warwick, Maya Rudolph.
ABC/FOX
The Taco says he's been a comforting part of our lives for decades. Clues include VHS tapes, an anchor, a Rubix cube, and a trolley. His second set of clues included a lot of dancing. He's a pretty good singer with a very old school kind of voice.
Nicole guessed Regis Philbin, who is currently 88 years old and retired. Ken guessed Martin Short, and Bob Saget was also guessed. And now, all we can hear is Tom Bergeron.
Eric McCandless/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images, Michael Becker / FOX
She's a hunter and she's been hunted, she's a mama bear who's been in hibernation and who's tired of the "phony baloney" and it's so obviously Sarah Palin that the fact that she then sang/rapped "Baby Got Back" was beyond shocking.
Shutterstock; Michael Becker/FOX
She's got "horror vibes" as Jenny said. There are vampire teeth, and she's felt shame, and she's "rerun and no fun," and "euphoric, flush with fever." She likes to do things fast. Also a good singer!
Ken guessed Nina Dobrev, which no. Nicole guessed Jennifer Love Hewitt. Robin guessed Sarah Michelle Gellar.
Scott Kirkland/Shutterstock; Michael Becker/FOX
She was part of a group, a sisterhood, and then a cataclysmic event happened that changed her world forever. The letter U?
Is it just us or does this T-Rex just exude Jojo Siwa? Ken thinks it's a Kardashian and Jenny is closer with Maddie Ziegler, but we just feel like it's Jojo Siwa. She sounds like Jojo Siwa, both when she talks and when she sings. This is our only guess.
Noam Galai/Getty Images / FOX
It's official: The White Tiger cannot sing, and he can only sort of rap. He's clearly huge and likely an athlete, and is a "clam shucking" champion, which makes you think of New England. He loves a celebration dance.
Jamie Foxx guessed Rob Gronkowski and the panelists continued that guess in week two. Gronk is from upstate NY, he's a football champ, and "Ice Ice Baby" and "I'm Too Sexy" seems exactly like songs he'd sing.
ommaso Boddi/Getty Images / FOX
The Kangaroo lost someone close to her, "by her own admission" found herself in the spotlight for the wrong reasons, and now she wants to bounce back. She references her bullies and being a survivor, and her little brother is so proud of her.
A lot of people immediately went for Jordyn Woods, who lost her father recently and then found herself in an unfortunate spotlight, and while the voice doesn't sound like Jordyn to us, we can't figure out who it does sound like.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images; Greg Gayne / FOX
Banana's a bit of a partyer, says he's tough on the outside but a smoothie on the inside. Clues include a blue collar, a blowfish, rodeo, lots of fruits and vegetables. He was offered a rebrand at one point, and the numbers 2, 13, 6, 8, 9, and 15 showed up. He's had or has a mullet, and is not a stand-up comedian, meaning we can't guess Bill Engvall or Larry the Cable Guy anymore.
Guesses now include Billy Ray Cyrus, Brad Paisley, Bret Michaels, Ed Helms, and Darius Rucker.
John Parra / Getty Images / Fox
He's a long way from home, there's a broom, and a foot bone, and a box of tools? He referenced Pitch Perfect at one point, and he is a pretty good singer. He started at a young age. He has broken a world record, and has no formal voice training. New clues include the White House, an accordion, and a plane.
Josh Hutcherson, Lance Bass, Zac Efron, and Donald Glover have all been guesses, but the prevailing guess by the end was country superstar Hunter Hayes.
Walter McBride/Getty Images / Fox
The Kitty is tired of being seen as what she once was, instead of who she is now. She wants to wipe the slate clean. Clues include a telescope with a wizard, rose petals, and a stage. She likes to sew "a modern dress for a family member's ball." She's a pretty good singer, too, and says this is a side no one has ever seen before. Robert Redford helped her get her first role, and she's close with Ana Gasteyer.
A little baffled by this one. The voice still sounds Sarah Hyland or Lucy Hale-ish but the clues don't fit. Some of the clues do fit Kate Bosworth, but does the voice?? No one guessed Jackie Evancho, an opera singer who got 2nd place on AGT when she was 10.
Rebecca Sapp/WireImage/Michael Becker / FOX. © 2020 FOX MEDIA LLC.
He was addicted to being on top, but he got the help he needed to get back on his ride. "Is that butterflies?" Nicole asked. He's got an unexpected voice! His super clue is a slot machine, and music is his passion. He's been on the Billboard charts, and was saved by his wife.
He's athlete-sized, but no one was sure if he was an actual athlete until the mask came off. He's both an MLB pitcher and a musician!
The Masked Singer airs on Fox.
