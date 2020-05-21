This Chemical-Free Hack Stops Mosquitoes in Their Tracks

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Ah, summer. While nothing beats hanging out in the yard with a good book, we could do without being bitten to bits by mosquitos every year. And while we kinda agree with The Simpsons' Ned Flanders that mosquito bites "sure are fun to scratch," the scars they leave on our arms and legs are not cute.

So we were in luck when we discovered this nifty little hack: Keep an oscillating fan on nearby. Mosquitoes are relatively weak fliers, so placing a fan on your deck, patio or table can provide a low-tech, chemical-free solution. It's especially handy when the pesky pests get indoors.

Not only does it work, but this method has been endorsed by the New York Times and American Mosquito Control Association.

Ready to become a big fan of fans? Here are five options we recommend.