Venus Williams' New SPF Collection Serves Up Summer Sun Protection

Are you ready for the summer sun? If not, Venus Williams has your back... and everything else that needs a coating of sunscreen!

In a special partnership with Credo Beauty and The Sunscreen Company, the tennis star teamed up with both companies to create a collection of clean, reef-safe SPF under her EleVen by Venus Williams brand. And in an industry first, the mineral formulas were crafted to melt into your skin without leaving behind a white cast. Plus, the collection is powered by 25% zinc oxide and other skin-loving ingredients that will last through the hottest and sweatiest of summer days. Score!

The collection is available now exclusively at Credo Beauty. Shop it below!