Chrissy Teigen Defends Alison Roman After Her New York Times Column Is Put on Hold

Chrissy Teigen has taken issue with the New York Times for squashing Alison Roman's food column in light of their very public spat.

A spokesperson for the Times told E! News on Tuesday that Roman's bi-weekly recipes were put on "temporary leave" for an unspecified reason, but it didn't take long for fans of Roman to connect the dots between the hiatus and her recent drama with Chrissy.

The supermodel and cookbook author took to Twitter, as per usual, to air her grievances.

"I very publicly forgave Alison and that was real," she tweeted Wednesday. "When I said I don't believe in being cancelled for your honest opinion, that was very real. I don't agree with what the NYT has done, I am not them. I didn't call them, I didn't write, and most of all, I'd like her back.