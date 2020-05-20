Jude Law Is Expecting Baby No. 6 With Wife Phillipa Coan

An early Father's Day gift!

It looks like Jude Law is already celebrating the upcoming holiday with some sweet and special news: his wife Phillipa Coan is pregnant! The couple, who recently enjoyed their first wedding anniversary, are expanding their family.

Making this pregnancy news even more exciting? This will be Coan's first baby! The actor, on the other hand, is already the proud father to five children from previous relationships.

He shares three kids—Rafferty Law (23), Iris Law (19), Rudy Law (17)—with his ex-wife, Sadie Frost. He also has a daughter with ex Samantha Burke: Sophia Law (10). And shares a daughter with ex Catherine Harding: Ada Law (5).

In a photo captured of Jude and Phillipa out in London together on Sunday, you can see that her baby bump is peeking through her outfit. Law's rep has not responded to a request for comment.