Teen Mom's Mackenzie McKee Accuses Husband Josh of Having an Affair With Her Cousin

Teen Mom star Mackenzie McKee has reached her limit with husband Josh McKee.

She reveals in an emotional Facebook post, shared by a fan page, that she is ready to "walk away" from her marriage to Josh after breaking up with him last year. The Teen Mom star explains that she came to this difficult decision after learning that he's allegedly been having an affair with her "close cousin" Ashley. "What all went on? Idk," she shares. "My family will never be the same and we are all torn. I WAS NOT only hurt by him, but by her."

Mackenzie says she began to suspect that he was cheating on her just two weeks after her mother's death in December. According to the 25-year-old, Josh began to make her feel like she was "a freak for crying and being depressed" over her mother's death, before he eventually began to distance himself from her entirely.