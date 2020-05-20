Pregnant Ciara Celebrates Son Future's Birthday With "Quarantine Obstacle Course”

Ciara sure knows how to throw an awesome birthday party.

On Tuesday, the "One, Two Step" singer celebrated her son Future's 6th birthday with quite the fanfare, transforming her and husband Russell Wilson's backyard into an arcade with her "quarantine obstacle course."

Giving fans a sneak peek of into their festivities, the mom-to-be shared several videos from the fun-filled day on her Instagram Stories, which included a videos of the family's dodgeball tournament, their delicious bites and the games they played.

When it came to entertainment, little Future, who was proudly sporting a birthday crown, got to battle his parents in a round of Beyblade Battle. Then, he showed off his impressive bottle flipping skills while playing Bottle Bullseye. To make their family dodgeball game more fun, Ciara, Russell, Future and Sienna Princess wore bubble suits, which the 3-year-old seem to enjoy the most.

Over on the food side, Ciara had arranged for the birthday boy to munch on classic carnival grub like hamburgers, corndogs and French fries. For dessert, she set up a DIY s'mores bar for the youngins and an extravagant 2-tier birthday cake.