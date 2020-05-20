Ellen DeGeneres' Surprise for a Mom and 4 Kids Conducting Class in a Parking Lot Deserves an A+

After Ellen DeGeneres learned that a mom struggling to pay her bills was driving to a local parking lot so her kids could access free Wi-Fi and do their schoolwork, the 62-year-old talk show host decided to give them an unexpected gift. She shared the surprise on Wednesday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

The mother's name is Tawana Brown and she has four children: Ta'Nyi, Ta'Myra, Tyrin, and Taydan. Despite their challenges, the family of five from South Bend, Ind. remains positive.

"It's wonderful," Brown said when asked about heading to the parking lot every day. "It gives us a chance to be together as a family, and it also gives the kids a chance to get their homework and everything done. I mean, you know, I always made a vow to my children that education was going to be the most important."

"When I decided to have kids, I made a vow that education was going to be the most important in their life to get them where they needed to go in life," she said.