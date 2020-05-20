Sting's Daughter Connects With Fan Trying to Fulfill Her Father's Dying Wish

The account further explained that he built an art studio at their house. "He painted a single painting—a portrait of Sting that he copied from an album cover," his stepdaughter recalled. "But he got busy with work and never used the studio again. He was always saying: 'when I retire.' 'I'll go back to art, when I retire.' 'I'll show in a gallery, when I retire.' But that time never came."

As the story goes, he continued to be a policeman for 20 years before he was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 1998. "First there was a little weakness. Then there was a cane. Then there was a wheelchair," she described to Humans of New York. "It got to the point where he couldn't even hold a paintbrush. We did his hospice at home. He seemed to have no regrets. He'd been a wonderful provider. He'd raised his daughters. He'd walked me down the aisle."

She recalled going through his belongings with him "during his final days" when they came upon the Sting painting. "I pulled the Sting painting out of an old box, and asked: 'What should I do with this?'" she told the account. "His response was immediate. 'Give it to Sting,' he said. All of us started laughing. But Dad grew very serious. His eyes narrowed. He looked right at me, and said: 'Give it to Sting.' So I guess that's my final assignment."

Fortunately, through the power of social media, that final assignment is in the process of being fulfilled.