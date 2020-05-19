9 Finds From Lululemon's Memorial Day Sale to Snatch up Before They Sell Out

by Carolin Lehmann | Tue., May. 19, 2020 5:47 PM
We love Lululemon, but a shopping spree at the athletic apparel retailer can get pretty pricey. That's why when we hear about a good deal, we strike.
Below, our nine favorite Memorial Day sale finds from Lululemon. From tops in fresh summer hues to sports bras with the perfect amount of support, you'll want to snatch up these deals before they sell out.
Pop on this sweater in a cheerful green shade on cool summer nights. It has a lightweight French terry fabric that's just right.
This pima cotton mock neck T is so cute when paired with high-waisted yoga pants. Plus, we love its pretty pink hue.
You won't catch a chill in this long-sleeve shirt with a cool uneven hemline. Its sweat-wicking fabric is perfect for long walks.
This bra with a cool strap detail on the back is perfect for smaller busts. Its made of a sweat-wicking material and has no pesky underwire.
This is a great dress for around the house thanks to its built-in shelf bra. It's made for a woman on the move with its sweat-wicking fabric and quick-dry construction.
How cute is the key-hole cut-out on this top? Its cropped length pairs perfect with high-waisted yoga pants.
This sports bra has a cool cross design on the back and is a great fit for those with smaller busts. Wear it for medium-impact workouts.
Pink is the perfect summer-ready shade. Plus, the Align yoga pants are super buttery-soft.
If you're looking for a new work-out top, opt for this seamless short-sleeve. It has tiny cut-outs throughout for venting.
For more deals, check out the best Memorial Day sales from A to Z.
