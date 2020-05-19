WELCOME!
Ruby Rose and Other TV Stars Who Made Shocking Exits

Ruby Rose is leaving Batwoman after one season, but she's not the first star to say goodbye to a leading role before the show is finished.
Batwoman has to find a new Batwoman. 

It was just announced that Ruby Rose, who plays the title character of Batwoman, is leaving the show after one season. The finale aired on Sunday, which means we have already seen her final episode of the series. 

Rose is not the first to leave behind a leading role in a TV show, but what's more unique is that Warner Bros, The CW, and Berlanti Productions plan to recast the role, since you can't really have the show Batwoman without the caped crusader herself. 

"The studio and network are firmly committed to Batwoman's second season and long-term future, and we — along with the show's talented creative team — look forward to sharing its new direction, including the casting of a new lead actress and member of the LGBTQ community, in the coming months," the network and production companies said in a statement. 

Rose gave no reasoning for her departure, but gave her thanks and said it was a "very difficult" decision. 

Many other actors and actresses have made similar difficult decisions to leave their shows over the years, so Rose is not alone. Take a look back at some of the other shocking exits that TV fans have faced! 

CW
Ruby Rose, Batwoman

Ruby Rose played the titular role of Batwoman, aka Kate Kane, in the CW drama. She made her debut in 2018's Arrowverse crossover and then starred in one season of the series before announcing her exit just two days after the season one finale aired. The role will be recast, and no reason for the departure was given. 

Syfy
Jason Ralph, The Magicians

In the season four finale of The Magicians, Jason Ralph's character Quentin completed his quest to save Eliot (Hale Appleman), but it cost him his life. Quentin saved his friends and completed a ritual to send the Monster into the seam, and in the process sacrificed himself. While the show does feature dead characters—it's called The Magicians after all—Ralph will not return for season five.

CW
Emily Bett Rickards, Arrow

Ahead of the final season, Arrow's Emily Bett Rickards announced her exit in a poem of sorts.

"Felicity and I
are a very tight two
But after one through seven
we will be saying goodbye to you," she wrote.

AMC
Danai Gurira, The Walking Dead

Hot on the heels of Lauren Cohan and Andrew Linconln bidding farewell to the zombie drama comes Danai Gurira's exit. THR reports she'll depart during season 10 of the series.

CW
Nicollette Sheridan, Dynasty

A recurring player in season one and series regular in season two, Nicollette Sheridan played the iconic character Alexis Carrington. She announced plans to exit The CW's Dynasty reboot ahead of season three to spend time with her ailing mother.

CBS
George Eads, MacGyver

George Eads will exit the CBS remake in 2019. He expressed his desire to exit and spend more time with his family.

AMC
Lauren Cohan, The Walking Dead

Lauren Cohan said goodbye, for now, to The Walking Dead following prolonged contract negotiations. Cohan appeared in a handful of season nine episodes, but after a six-year time jump her character Maggie Greene is nowhere to be seen. Producers are hopeful she'll return in some capacity for season 10. Cohan is set to star opposite Whiskey Cavalier on ABC.

Fox
Damon Wayans, Lethal Weapon

Fox's Lethal Weapon is no stranger to cast exit drama. Clayne Crawford was fired from the series after the second season and his former TV partner Damon Wayans announced his plans to exit the hit drama after the 13-episode third season. "I'm going to be quitting the show in December after we finish the initial 13, so I really don't know what they're planning, but that's what I'm planning," he said. "I'm a 58-year-old diabetic and I'm working 16-hour days… Murtaugh said, ‘too old for this.'"

However, this might not be happening now...

Showtime
Cameron Monaghan, Shameless

Ian Gallagher went to the slammer. Cameron Monaghan left Shameless during its ninth season, his character was locked up. In reality Monaghan was ready to explore new projects after nine years on the show, but in a true TV twist has signed on to return for season 10.

NBC
Chelsea Peretti, Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Chelsea Peretti will appear in Brooklyn Nine-Nine when it makes its NBC debut, but she won't stick around for the whole run. In a series of tweets, the actress announced her plans to leave the comedy, but maintained she would be back. She even used Emmy Rossum's farewell letter to Shameless as the basis of her own. Peretti welcomed a son with husband Jordan Peele in 2017. Her character was on maternity leave and sat out several episodes in season five.

Showtime
Emmy Rossum, Shameless

After nine seasons as Fiona Gallagher, Emmy Rossum announced plans to leave Shameless.

"Emmy Rossum will forever be part of the Shameless family. She has been integral to the show's success, from her wonderful portrayal of Fiona to her leadership role on set, as well as directing multiple episodes of the series. We are hard at work now creating a season nine finale for Shameless which we hope will provide a Gallagher-worthy sendoff for Fiona that honors the great work Emmy has done. It is always bittersweet when an ensemble member decides to move out of the proverbial house, but our door will always remain open for Fiona to return home for a visit, or to move back in. I look forward to continuing the stories of this wildly unpredictable family and all of us on Shameless will miss Emmy and her wonderful Fiona," Shameless executive producer John Wells said in a statement.

AMC
Andrew Lincoln, The Walking Dead

Andrew Lincoln said goodbye to the blood, sweat and dirt of the zombie apocalypse and leaving The Walking Dead sometime in season nine. "These guys have been the best surrogate family I could have hoped for. But I do have a real family and it is time for me to go home," Lincoln said at San Diego Comic-Con.

Sonja Flemming/CBS
Pauley Perrette, NCIS

After 15 years, Pauley Perrette hung up her lab coat and left NCIS. "I believe in God and the universe so firmly, and it just suddenly became blindingly apparent that now was the time," she said. "After a lot of thought, I decided to announce it myself on Twitter because I didn't want it to be turned into anything 'shocking. Abby leaving is more than a cheap TV ploy."

CW
Willa Holland, Arrow

Speedy's headed off on her own! Original cast member Willa Holland's exit from The CW's Arrow has been in the works for a while, boss Marc Guggenheim told TVLine. She asked to have her episode count reduced and then to be written out in season six. Her exit just happened to coincide with the return of Thea's boyfriend, Roy (Colton Haynes), and so they headed off into the sunset together to destroy the dangerous Lazarus Pits that her late father had discovered. 

While Oliver (Stephen Amell) has now lost yet another member of his family, at least now he's got a wife and a kid to keep him company! 

CBS
Grace Park, Hawaii Five-0

Grace Park, who shot to fame on Battlestar Galactica, left Hawaii Five-0 ahead of its eighth season. Reports indicate she and costar Daniel Dae Kim were trying to renegotiate a higher salary to match their costars.

CBS
Daniel Dae Kim, Hawaii Five-0

Daniel Dae Kim and his costar Grace Park left the CBS drama in between seasons seven and eight. In a Facebook post, Kim said the choice to leave was difficult, and that he made himself available to come back, "CBS and I weren't able to agree to terms on a new contract."

NBC
Sophia Bush, Chicago PD

Season four of the NBC drama ended with Sophia Bush's character entertaining a job offer in New York with the FBI and it sounds like she's taking it and leaving the show. The show is called Chicago PD after all...

HBO
T.J. Miller, Silicon Valley

After four seasons on the HBO comedy, T.J. Miller is departing, calling it an "organic ending." "Also, in a weird way, it's interesting to me to leave a show at its height. It's interesting to me to see how the show will grow and change with the exit of this character," he told EW.

CBS
Erinn Hayes, Kevin Can Wait

After just one season on the CBS comedy, there was quite a shakeup afoot. Erinn Hayes, who played wife to Kevin James, left as part of a creative shakeup. However, from the sounds of her tweet, it wasn't a mutual decision. "True, I've been let go from the show. Very sad, I had a great experience season 1," Hayes said on Twitter. "Thank you for all the support from our wonderful fans."

Kevin then moved on, in a way, with former costar Leah Remini

ABC
Jennifer Morrison, Once Upon a Time

Emma Swan is leaving Storybrooke. Jennifer Morrison announced her departure from Once Upon a Time, but then appeared in an episode of the rebooted series in season seven to help say goodbye to her character, who simply went off to have a happy ending in a different universe. She will also return for the series finale to help say goodbye to her show.

ABC
Connie Britton, Nashville

Y'all heard the rumors about a Connie Britton's potential exit from the series once it was revived by CMT, but Britton herself downplayed them...for a time. Britton's character Rayna died from injuries sustained in a car accident. She took to Instagram to pay tribute to the character and the show after the episode aired. "It has been an honor to be a part of that creation. And as I know she would want it, the show must, and will go on. Long live Rayna Jaymes," she wrote.

ABC
Stana Katic, Castle

Castle without Beckett? You better believe it. After eight seasons of solving crimes and falling in love, Stana Katic was let go from the long-running series by ABC (along with her co-star Tamala Jones) prior to a potential season nine renewal, leaving Nathan Fillion's Castle to handle things on his own, should the series return. Following the surprising announcement, Katic released a statement to E! News, saying, "Rather than distract from what was an amazing experience I would just like to say that I'm very grateful to ABC for giving me the opportunity to be a part of a much beloved show. Thank you to the fans."

The series did not end up returning.

Tina Rowden/FOX
Nicole Beharie, Sleepy Hollow

Sleepy Hollow star Nicole Beharie confirmed following the show's season three finale that her character, Abbie Mills, was really dead. As in not supernaturally coming back somehow should the show be renewed for a fourth season. It lasted one more season without her before being canceled. 

CBS
Michael Weatherly, NCIS

After 13 years with the show, Michael Weatherly, who was with the series from the start, announced he would be leaving NCIS. "He is a valued part of the CBS family, and the immense charm and talent he brings to the screen as 'Very' Special Agent Tony DiNozzo has helped make NCIS what it is today—the No. 1 drama in the world," CBS said in a statement. "We thank Michael for all of his contributions to this successful franchise and look forward to continuing to develop projects with him as part of our ongoing development deal."

