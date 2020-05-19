How Hailey Bieber Overcame Feeling "Constantly Tormented" by Her Past

Hailey Bieber is learning the art of letting go.
The 23-year-old star recently opened up about finding peace and acceptance with her past in order to fully heal, move forward and live a happy life. She got refreshingly honest and candid during a sit-down chat with Natalie Manuel Lee on the Hillsong YouTube channel.
The two discussed everything from painting a perfect picture on social media to struggling with thoughts of shame and guilt, which she said, "legitimately tortured me for months and months."
"There's been times where it has just constantly tormented me," the 23-year-old supermodel expressed, when asked what shame feels like to her. "My thoughts, my decisions, my past had tormented me."
"Ultimately, I can sit here and tell you I don't have anything to be ashamed of. I really don't," she went on. "For some reason, shame was the biggest one that was clinging to me."
She added, "I know it's something that I'll always have to battle forever. [But] I go through a completely different process now when I feel shame about something."
Before getting to that place of acceptance, she said that thoughts of shame would keep her up at night, especially when looking back at her past mistakes.
"I know for myself that I really struggled with letting go of my shame," she explained. "I couldn't really understand what it really meant to be forgiven."
Adding, "I would lay down in bed at night, and be like, 'Omg, why did I do that when I was 17 years old?' And it's like, I'm 23 and a married woman, and my life is so far passed my teenage mistakes."
For Hailey, it wasn't until she started to trusting in her faith that things changed.
"I think I've finally gotten to a point where I had to dive deeper. I had to understand, what does the Bible say about feeling guilty and having shame. I do feel like there was a point in my life where I was really living performance-based," she shared.
"Serving Jesus is not about performance," the supermodel continued.
She explained, "I think for a while, I didn't understand that. For me, it was just this process of understanding, I don't have to sit around and feel, 'Omg this one time when I was 20, I made a mistake... I wish I hadn't done that. Jesus would be more proud of me if I hadn't.'"
To hear Hailey open up about her process for dealing with shame, how she fights off the "noise" on social media and more, watch her interview above!