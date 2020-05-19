The Kardashians Get New iPhones Weekly to Safely Film KUWTK in Quarantine

The Kardashian family is making it easier to keep up with their lives.

While some reality shows and movies have delayed production because of the coronavirus, Kris Jenner and the rest of the Kardashians are coming up with ways to deliver the content their fans so desire. Keeping Up With the Kardashians' executive producer Farnaz Farjam tells Elle that in the early days of the pandemic, she and the momager began to brainstorm ideas that would allow them to continue filming while also ensuring the health and safety of all involved. After some contemplation, Jenner proposed that the stars film themselves.

At first, this sounded simple enough, but Farnaz reveals that making the switch from a crew to self-recording has been a "big to-do."

"If Kris gets annoyed and walks out of the camera angle, it's not like we can follow her and continue shooting. She has to come back onto the screen and explain [why she walked away]," she explains. "It's less fly-on-the-wall, because we have to give them direction and they have to be more informative with us… But because this is the Kardashians and they're entertaining regardless, it will be a fun watch for people."