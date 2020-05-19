WELCOME!
We're Testing a New Site Experience For You
KardashiansShop E!TransformationsFeel GoodWhere Are They Now?Celeb Kids

Khloe Kardashian & True Thompson Couldn't Be Sweeter Reading Through a Book Curated By Fans

By Alyssa Ray May 19, 2020 8:38 PMTags
BirthdaysCeleb KidsKardashian NewsKardashiansShowsKhloe KardashianTrue Thompson
RETURNS SEPTEMBER
Related: Khloe Kardashian Celebrates Daughter True's 2nd Birthday in Quarantine

True Thompson will always remember her 2nd birthday.

On Tuesday, Khloe Kardashian took to her Instagram story to display a beautiful book curated by fans in honor of her daughter's birthday last month.

"Thank you to everyone who participated in making this book for True. This is absolutely beautiful," the Good American mogul shared with her 111 million followers. "A huge thank you to @nevekardashian who curated the book and @artworkbyb for the illustrations. Omg I'm over the moon!!"

As E! readers surely know, Khloe and ex Tristan Thompson's daughter turned two on Easter Sunday (April 12) and was surprised with an intimate celebration as their family was practicing social-distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

For the small bash, the mother of one had a Trolls theme, complete with pink and Poppy character balloons. Also, there were plenty of gifts as the now toddler was greeted by a giant display of presents from her parents and other family members.

photos
Khloe Kardashian's Best Moments of the Decade

It seems that the celebrating has continued as both Khloe and True are thoroughly taken with the sweet picture book. Not only does the curated work feature True's favorite Trolls character Poppy, but it also includes several sweet messages from fans.

Instagram

"Poppy!" the two-year-old exclaimed with glee as Khloe looked through the pages.

"Look, these are all notes about your 2nd birthday," the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star added. "I'm gonna read you them, ok? Do you want to say thank you?"

As she continued to comb through True's new book, Khloe remarked about "how nice everyone is." And, she wasn't wrong!

"You will always have so many people from across the world to love and support you. We hope that each letters [sic] make you feel more special than you already are!" the book's introduction, as seen in Khloe's footage, noted. "Maybe you could read us all of this once you're old enough and need to practice your reading skills! Happy Birthday!!!!"

How adorable! The mother-daughter duo must feel really loved right now.

For more sweet moments of Khloe and True, be sure to scroll through the images below!

Trending

1

Ryan Seacrest's Rep Responds to Stroke Concerns During Idol

2

Inside Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Shockingly Different World

3

Inside Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's "Simple" Anniversary Plans

Instagram
Girl Power

"Who runs the world.... GIRLS!!!" the mother of one posted on Instagram.

Instagram
Filter Fun

Khloe Kardashian added a fun filter to her second group shot with North West, Penelope Disick and True Thompson.

Instagram
Cheesin'

"Cheeessseeeeeeee," the Good American mogul noted online.

Instagram
Peekaboo!

"Happy Palm Sunday!! We are cozy in our @skims," the KUWTK star shared. "☁️ PS this is an old photo"

Pajama Party

"The only thing I need you to remember is how much your daddy and I love you!" Khloe wrote on Instagram.

Instagram
Selfie Queens

Khloe adds a filter to her selfie with her little one while the duo hunkers down and quarantines during the coronavirus pandemic.

Soul Sisters

Khloe described True Thompson as her "soulmate" in this charming pic.

Morning Mom

One of True's furry friends appeared to join her and Khloe for breakfast, alongside some beautiful blooms!

Minnie Mouse

Khloe poses by True, who dressed as Minnie Mouse in January 2020.

The Most Wonderful Time of the Year

A quick mirror selfie before Khloe and True hit some holiday parties.

Best Buds

Khloe and True relaxing outside.

Giving Thanks

"Everyday I give thanks that I was chosen to be your mommy!" Khloe wrote on this photo uploaded on Thanksgiving.

"I'll never ever take this role for granted! Thank you Tutu! I will easily love you until the end of time."

Sweet Smooches

Khloe's caption sums this heartwarming photo up: "The Love of my life!!!!"

Funny Faces

True looking adorable while Khloe snaps a selfie.

Side by Side

Like mother, like daughter!

Follow My Lead

The mom-daughter duo made their mark on the beach while on vacation in August 2019.

Beach Buds

"I still can't get over our beautiful vacation location," Khloe wrote of their August trip. "This beach is a slice of heaven! Lord, thank You! Forever and always, thank You!!"

Back in Bali

Khloe posted this sweet throwback of her and True from their 2018 trip to Bali.

Instagram
Strike a Pose

Cozy night in! The duo pose for the camera with similar facial expressions and similar outfits.

Instagram
Cheetah Girls

The mommy-daughter duo twin in fierce and fabulous animal-print pajamas.

Instagram
Rawr!

The mother and daughter coordinated in fierce leopard print looks. 

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Sunny Days

Khloe and baby True lived it up in Turks and Caicos in May 2019 and we're officially jealous of their lives.

Instagram/Khloe Kardashian
Beach Walks

While on a trip to Turks and Caicos in May, Khloe and her adorable daughter True had some serious beach bonding time. 

Instagram
Hot Mama

The reality TV star showed off her killer physique while getting some sun with her baby girl.

Happy belated birthday, True!

Trending

1

Ryan Seacrest's Rep Responds to Stroke Concerns During Idol

2

Inside Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Shockingly Different World

3
Exclusive

Here’s What’s Really Going on With Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly

4

Inside Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's "Simple" Anniversary Plans

5

Jennifer Lawrence's Quarantine Drinking Habits Are Relatable AF