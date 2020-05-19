CBS Plans New and Returning TV Shows for Fall 2020 Premieres Despite Coronavirus

CBS
by Chris Harnick | Tue., May. 19, 2020 12:44 PM
CBS
CBS is placing its bets on getting production back up and running for the fall 2020 TV season.
The network announced two new shows will debut in the fall, The Equalizer with Queen Latifah and B Positive starring Thomas Middleditch and Annaleigh Ashford. Clarice, a crime drama set after the events of Silence of the Lambs with Rebecca Breeds as Clarice Starling, will debut midseason along with S.W.A.T. and Undercover Boss. Fox and The CW announced their fall 2020 schedules with Fox airing scripted fare previously planned for spring and summer 2020 and The CW holding premieres of new and returning shows until January 2021.
While only three new shows were announced during the typical upfront window, CBS said viewers can expect additional new shows to be announced at a later date.
"We're excited to come off another season as America's most watched network and, despite the obvious challenges around us, put together another winning lineup," Kelly Kahl, president of CBS Entertainment, said in a statement. "Next season, we'll have five breakout returning freshman series and three compelling new shows placed into a schedule with the incredible stability for which CBS is so well known. Couple that with our broadcast of Super Bowl LV next February, and CBS is simply loaded with a lineup that will clearly appeal to both our advertising partners and our loyal viewers."
MONDAYS
8-8:30 p.m. The Neighborhood
8:30-9 p.m. Bob Hearts Abishola
9-10 p.m. All Rise
10-11 p.m. Bull
TUESDAYS
8-9 p.m. NCIS
9-10 p.m. FBI
10-11 p.m. FBI: Most Wanted
WEDNESDAYS
8-9 p.m. Survivor
9-10 p.m. The Amazing Race
10-11 p.m. SEAL Team
THURSDAYS
8-8:30 p.m. Young Sheldon
8:30-9 p.m. B Positive
9-9:30 p.m. Mom
9:30-10p.m. The Unicorn
10-11 p.m. Evil
FRIDAYS
8-9 p.m. MacGyver
9-10 p.m. Magnum P.I.
10-11 p.m. Blue Bloods
SATURDAYS
8-10 p.m. Crimetime Saturday
10-11 p.m. 48 Hours
SUNDAYS
7-8 p.m. 60 Minutes
8-9 p.m. The Equalizer
9-10 p.m. NCIS: Los Angeles
10-11 p.m. NCIS: New Orleans
Premiere dates will be announced at a later date.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?