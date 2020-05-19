sMothered Season 2's Marcia Wakes Daughter Alena Up Daily by Licking Her Face

sMothered is back with new mother-daughter relationships that test the meaning of boundaries.
In the above exclusive sneak peek, meet newcomers to the series Marcia and Alena. Alena is a 21-year-old music-loving woman with an enzyme deficiency. Mom Marcia tends to Alena's every need—except for a puppy. Alena wanted a dog, but Marcia, 68, nixed the idea, instead opting to wake her daughter up daily with puppy kisses. What are puppy kisses? She licks her daughter's face. Every morning.
"My relationship with her is unique," Marcia says in the exclusive sneak peek above. You can say that again.
"In the mornings, I walk into her room and I just lick her all up," Marcia explains.
"My mom is definitely my best friend," Alena says. "I love it when my mama licks me, it kind of makes me feel closer to her because we're doing something funny and out of the ordinary."
sMothered returns with three new mother-daughter pairs, Marcia and Alena, Mary and Brittani, and Laurie and Sarah. Returning from season one are mother-daughter duos Sunhe and Angelica, Dawn and Cher and Kathy and Cristina.
"From the start, the ladies of sMothered made a knock-out first impression on our viewers," Howard Lee, president and GM of TLC, said in a statement. "The love these mothers and daughters have for each other is eye-popping, yet endearing, relatable, and totally TLC."
sMothered season two premieres Sunday, May 24 at 10 p.m. on TLC.