Jimmy Kimmel, Ty Burrell and More Stars Pay Touching Tribute to Fred Willard

Hollywood is mourning the loss of "one of a kind" star, Fred Willard.

The iconic longtime comic actor died on May 15 of natural causes, according to his rep. "My father passed away very peacefully last night at the fantastic age of 86 years old. He kept moving, working and making us happy until the very end," Willard's daughter, Hope, said in a statement. "We loved him so very much. We will miss him forever."

The sentiment is certainly shared by fans, friends and famous colleagues around the world. While he left a mark on many through his decades of work on the big and small screens, it's clear he also made a lasting impact on those who got to know him and work with him over the years.

On Monday night, Jimmy Kimmel dedicated time on his late-night show to honoring Willard and the special continuous presence he had on Jimmy Kimmel Live, often popping up both as a guest and as various characters in skits.

"We could not get enough Fred," Kimmel said, recalling the late Emmy nominee's willingness to participate despite little time to prepare or rehearse. "He nailed it every time—dozens of times, up to 86 years old—he killed it. We loved being around Fred, we loved having him with us."