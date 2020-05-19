Lele Pons Confronts Her Debilitating Struggle With OCD in Docuseries Sneak Peek

This is not the Lele Pons you first met on Vine.

The world-famous influencer and singer's experience with OCD, Tourette syndrome and more deeply personal struggles come to light in a new YouTube Originals series called The Secret Life of Lele Pons. In a sneak peek exclusive to E! News, Lele recalls coming face-to-face with several diagnoses at just 11-years-old.

Psychologist Dr. Katie Mortiz says she began treating Lele, now 23, after an "emergency situation" where she "got stuck in a car."

"She was stuck turning on and off faucets," explains Dr. Mortiz. "She couldn't really function. They were struggling to get her to school, eat, sleep, do any of the basic activities that she needed to do."

Lele, who says she continues to struggle with compulsive behaviors even today, then looks back at footage from therapy sessions.