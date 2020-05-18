Click Frenzy Mayhem 2020 Deals & Codes: Shop the Sales from A to Z

Freestocks/Unsplash
by Kate-Marie Thorpe | Mon., May. 18, 2020 6:15 PM
Tap that refresh button – Click Frenzy is here!
From 7.00pm AEST on Tuesday 19th May to midnight on Thursday 21st May, some of our favourite Australian retailers and brands will slash their prices in a mega online shopping event.
From exclusive deals to super sales of up to 99% off, shoppers will be able to get their retail fix from the comfort of their keyboard (or phone). Skip the social-distancing shopping experience and get clicking!
We'll continue to update this list as the deals roll in, so bookmark this page and keep checking back for the latest and greatest sales from Click Frenzy Mayhem 2020.
ADORE BEAUTY – SHOP HERE
Deal: Save up to 20% on selected brands including Benefit Cosmetics, Kerastase and La Roche Posay. Afterpay available.
Code: No code required – discount applied onsite
BOOHOO – SHOP HERE
Deal: 50% off site wide, including a great range of knits, jeans and accessories.
Code: No code required – discount applied onsite
BRAS N THINGS – SHOP HERE
Deal: 20% off site wide on lingerie, sleep sets and accessories
Code: FRENZY20
CATCH.COM.AU – SHOP HERE
Deal: 50-90% sale on brand names such as Adidas, Sennheiser, Revlon, Calvin Klein plus more - available until stocks last.
Code: No code required – discount applied onsite
Boohoo
CANNINGVALE AUSTRALIA – SHOP HERE
Deal: Save up to 75% on a select range of luxe linen, towels and bedding.
Code: No code required – discount applied onsite
CHARLES & KEITH – SHOP HERE
Deal: Up to 50% off select fashion and accessories, plus 10% off all full-priced items. Afterpay available.
Code: No code required – discount applied onsite
CUE – SHOP HERE
Deal: 25% off everything site wide, including new season dresses, blouses and knits. Afterpay available.
Code: No code required – discount applied onsite
Nasty Gal
IN ESSENCE – SHOP HERE
Deal: 30% off a wide range of WFH essentials such as diffusers, sleep kits and essential oils, plus free shipping!
Code: No code required – discount applied onsite
LASER CLINICS AUSTRALIA – SHOP HERE
Deal: 50% off laser hair removal, including single and multi-visit sessions. Zip Pay available.
Code: No code required – discount applied onsite
MICHAEL HILL JEWELLERS – SHOP HERE
Deal: 50% off silver and gold jewellery site-wide, and 25% off diamonds. Get in quick!
Code: No code required – discount applied onsite
NASTY GAL – SHOP HERE
Deal: 60% off everything site wide! Shop everything from winter coats to cosy loungewear. Afterpay and LayBy available.
Code: No code required – discount applied onsite
NOURISHED LIFE – SHOP HERE
Deal: Save up to 50% off a great range of natural skincare, beauty and household products. Afterpay available.
Code: No code required – discount applied onsite
PETER ALEXANDER – SHOP HERE
Deal: Up to 40% off select styles to cosy up at home or in bed, and 20% off new arrivals and full price pjs. Conditions apply, check site for details. Afterpay, Zip, Humm and Openpay available.
Code: No code required – discount applied onsite
PORTMANS – SHOP HERE
Deal: 40% off all tops and knitwear, and 30% off another 250+ styles site-wide. Plus free shipping over $150!
Code: No code required – discount applied onsite
PRETTY LITTLE THING – SHOP HERE
Deal: Up to 70% off everything, including new season dresses, top and shoes. Excludes beauty. Afterpay available.
Code: No code required – discount applied onsite
PUMA – SHOP HERE
Deal: Save up to 70% off Puma activewear, shoes and accessories while stocks last.
Code: No code required – discount applied onsite
SHOWPO – SHOP HERE
Deal: 25% off post-isolation looks – get your dresses and nice tops for less! Select range only.
Code: No code required – discount applied at checkout
SKETCHERS – SHOP HERE
Deal: 20 – 50% off all Sketchers shoes for walking, running or indoor exercise.
Code: No code required – discount applied onsite
THE ATHLETE'S FOOT – SHOP HERE
Deal: Up to 40% off a great range of brands including Nike, Asics and New Balance.
Code: No code required – discount applied onsite
TOMS – SHOP HERE
Deal: $39.95 for selected styles until sold out.
Code: No code required – discount applied onsite
WITTNER – SHOP HERE
Deal: 30% off all full-priced shoes, including new season boots, sneakers and heels. Afterpay and Zip available.
Code: TAKE30
YVES SAINT LAURENT BEUATY – SHOP HERE
Deal: 15% off site-wide on makeup, skincare and beauty purchases over $50. Free delivery with any order, Afterpay also available.
Code: MAYHEM
