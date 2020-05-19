Why Celebs Love Dr. Dennis Gross' LED Face Mask

"LED is just like any other topical ingredient; your skin cells actually have receptors for LED," he adds. "Think of receptors as doorways that allow ingredients to 'enter' inside a skin cell. Not all ingredients can enter. Only the ones that fit a specific, dedicated receptor. And only the ingredients that fit within a dedicated receptor can generate change in a cell. Celebrities love the device because it is giving their skin routine an added boost in addition to other topical serums they might be using with ingredients like vitamin C and retinol."

The mask comes with a good pedigree—not only because it comes from Dr. Gross, but also, "The mask is one of the only FDA approved LED masks for at-home use, and there are clinicals that prove the results are real," Dr. Gross shares. And because celebrities have access to all the best treatments, they're only going to keep something that works for them. Plus, it's super easy to use.

Says Dr. Gross, "It is hands free and rechargeable, so you can multitask while doing the treatment. Best of all, each treatment is only three minutes per day. It's not time consuming and really easy to add to your regimen, even if you have a busy schedule."

Dr. Gross thinks now is a great time to try something like an LED mask, largely because so many people are embracing self care, and we all have more time at home to perfect our skincare regimen. As he puts it, "It's a nice way to calm your stressors and have a self-care moment throughout your day." Plus, you can use it any time you wish, be it day or night. But Dr. Gross does have some tips to help it be more effective.

"You have to be sure that you are using the mask on clean, dry skin," he instructs. "If you apply serums or creams before using it, the LED won't penetrate the skin as well. It is also important that you commit to using the device daily. Just like any other product, it won't work if it's sitting on the shelf."

Interested in trying it for yourself? Shop the mask below!