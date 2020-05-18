6 Finds From Nordstrom's Memorial Day Sale We're Snapping Up Now

by Carolin Lehmann | Mon., May. 18, 2020 4:16 PM

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

We love a good sale, and Nordstrom's Memorial Day deals have us reaching for our wallets right now. With discounts up to 60% off on clothing, home goods and more, there's something for everyone here in honor of the May 25 holiday.

Below, shop our best finds from the Nordstrom Memorial Day sale from Free People, Sam Edelman and more of our favorite brands. Happy shopping!

The Best Comfy Work Clothes That Still Look Polished

Rails Thea Tie Waist Blouse

It doesn't get more perfect for summer than the hues of this sherbet-hued blouse. Plus, its tied hem is super cute.

$168
$75 Nordstrom
Treasure & Bond Embroidered Cotton Blend Accent Pillow

We're obsessed with this accent pillow. We love its delicate pastel detailing, plus 2.5% of the net sales of this item go to organizations that work to empower youth.

$49
$29 Nordstrom
Sam Edelman Daffodil Sandal

Summertime calls for the perfect heeled sandal, and this strappy option comes in four different colors to match any outfit. Its chunky block heel proves easier to walk on.

$130
$50 Nordstrom
Anthropologie Pheasant Moths Set of Four Dinner Plates

Swap out your boring plain dinner plates for this botanical-print option. They'll pop on your dining room table. 

$104
$62 Nordstrom
Dolce Vita Zayla Block Heel Sandal

Enter the perfect summer sandal. We love the light tones and on-trend snakeskin print of these block heel sandals with a squared off toe.

$125
$50 Nordstrom
Botkier Trigger Hobo Bag in Silver Gray

If you're in the market for a new tote bag, check out this pebble-grained leather option with zippers. You're getting an amazing deal at 59% off.

$298
$120 Nordstrom
Native Union Night Lightning to USB Charging Cable

Upgrade your phone charger with this pretty blush cable. Its weighted knot is meant to keep your cable in place by anchoring it to any flat surface.

$40
$32 Nordstrom
Free People Adella Maxi Slipdress

We love the attention to detail on this maxi dress with a ruffle-trimmed skirt. It has a sexy plunge-neck bodice that's kept in place by a ruched back.

$128
$64 Nordstrom
Alo Vapor Leopard Print High Waist Ankle Leggings

These aren't just any plain white leggings, thanks to their subtle leopard print. They're great for workouts thanks to their moisture-wicking fabric.

$128
$77 Nordstrom
Chelsea28 Belted Textured One-Piece Swimsuit

This one-piece looks high-end thanks to a honeycomb-textured fabric and tortoiseshell belt. It also has a bow holding together the back that's super cute. 

$89
$36 Nordstrom
Rag & Bone Field Leather Tote

This calfskin tote is chic yet edgy. Its adjustable straps ensure the perfect fit for you.

$495
$198 Nordstrom

If you're still in the shopping mood, check out our favorite on-trend bike shorts, plus this summer's prettiest dresses

