6 Finds From Nordstrom's Memorial Day Sale We're Snapping Up Now

by Carolin Lehmann | Mon., May. 18, 2020 4:16 PM
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
We love a good sale, and Nordstrom's Memorial Day deals have us reaching for our wallets right now. With discounts up to 60% off on clothing, home goods and more, there's something for everyone here in honor of the May 25 holiday.
Below, shop our best finds from the Nordstrom Memorial Day sale from Free People, Sam Edelman and more of our favorite brands. Happy shopping!
It doesn't get more perfect for summer than the hues of this sherbet-hued blouse. Plus, its tied hem is super cute.
We're obsessed with this accent pillow. We love its delicate pastel detailing, plus 2.5% of the net sales of this item go to organizations that work to empower youth.
Summertime calls for the perfect heeled sandal, and this strappy option comes in four different colors to match any outfit. Its chunky block heel proves easier to walk on.
Swap out your boring plain dinner plates for this botanical-print option. They'll pop on your dining room table.
Enter the perfect summer sandal. We love the light tones and on-trend snakeskin print of these block heel sandals with a squared off toe.
If you're in the market for a new tote bag, check out this pebble-grained leather option with zippers. You're getting an amazing deal at 59% off.
Upgrade your phone charger with this pretty blush cable. Its weighted knot is meant to keep your cable in place by anchoring it to any flat surface.
We love the attention to detail on this maxi dress with a ruffle-trimmed skirt. It has a sexy plunge-neck bodice that's kept in place by a ruched back.
These aren't just any plain white leggings, thanks to their subtle leopard print. They're great for workouts thanks to their moisture-wicking fabric.
This one-piece looks high-end thanks to a honeycomb-textured fabric and tortoiseshell belt. It also has a bow holding together the back that's super cute.
This calfskin tote is chic yet edgy. Its adjustable straps ensure the perfect fit for you.
