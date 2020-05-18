Here's Why Sports Fans Are Going Wild for NASCAR's Big Return

Start your engines sports fans. Games and races are slowly but surely beginning again.

After the Coronavirus pandemic put a big pause on major events like baseball, basketball and the 2020 Olympics, fans received a major sign of progress this weekend when NASCAR returned to the small screen.

Fox's coverage of the NASCAR Cup Series had more than 6.2 million viewers across the nation.

And while fans weren't able to watch up close and personal at Darlington Raceway in North Carolina, the numbers prove Americans were ready for one of the first live sporting events in the country since the Coronavirus was declared a national emergency on March 13.

For those who missed out on the weekend race, you are still in luck! The Toyota 500 NASCAR Cup Series race at the same venue is scheduled for Wednesday night. In fact, Jewel will be singing the national anthem before the fun begins.