Jaime King Files for Divorce and Restraining Order Against Kyle Newman

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

After more than 13 years of marriage, Jaime King has filed for divorce from husband Kyle Newman.

According to court records, the Black Summer actress filed for divorce from Newman on Monday morning in Los Angeles, Calif. The court records also show that she has filed a temporary restraining order against him.

King and Newman have two sons together, James Knight, 6, and Leo Thomas, 4.

It's unclear yet whether her request has been granted as well as what led to their divorce filing.

The last time King shared a snippet of her relationship with Newman on social media was from Father's Day 2019, where she shared a couple of family pictures. "How did we get so lucky? Happy Father's Day to the best man and daddy @kyle_newman WE LOVE YOU!!!" she wrote on Instagram.

As for Newman, he recently shared a family selfie from a trip to Canada back in February of this year.