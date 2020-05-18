Brie Bella Celebrates 30 Weeks of Pregnancy With Nearly Nude Baby Bump Pic!

Pregnancy has been Brie Bella's best beauty secret.

On Monday, the Total Bellas star took to Instagram in order to celebrate the 30 week mark of her second pregnancy. In this update for her 7.6 million followers, the Belle Radici co-founder kept things au naturel as she posed nearly nude with her face free of makeup.

And, honestly, she couldn't be more beautiful!

"30 weeks," the retired WWE superstar wrote alongside the snap.

By wearing only a tan shawl with fringe, it's safe to say that Brie wanted her baby bump to take center stage.

As E! readers surely know, back in January 2020, Brie revealed that she and husband Daniel Bryan (born Bryan Danielson) were expecting their second child. This reveal was a part of a double announcement as twin Nikki Bella is pregnant too.

Brie Bella & Baby Birdie's Cutest Pics

Of course, we aren't the only ones sounding off on Brie's latest pregnancy update. In fact, her Total Divas peers have flocked to the comments to praise the soon-to-be mother of two.

"Ahhhhh," Nia Jax declared. "Perfection!!!!"

"Gorgeous," Carmella added.

"So beautiful," Trinity Fatu (AKA Naomi) gushed.

This isn't the first time that a pregnant Brie has glowed on Instagram. For Brie's stunning pregnancy pics, be sure to scroll through the images below!

Brie Bella, Instagram

Instagram

30 Weeks!

"30 weeks," Brie wrote on Instagram.

Brie Bella, Instagram

Instagram

Growing So Quickly

"Bird and my Belly are growing too fast," the Total Bellas star relayed.

Brie Bella, Instagram

Instagram

Pregnancy Fashion

"Nothing beats a brand that doesn't sacrifice style for maternity. Obsessed with @legoeheritage maternity line because I feel like my baby bump doesn't get in the way of fashion," she shared.

Brie Bella, Instagram

Instagram

Bare Bump: Round Two

"Hello 3rd Trimester," Brie exclaimed. "#28weekspregnant"

Brie Bella, Instagram

Instagram

Gorgeous Mama

"Thought it was time to get ready," Brie shared online.

Brie Bella, Instagram

Instagram

26 Weeks!

"26 weeks," the Belle Radici co-owner wrote. "Baby b is so active, already waking Mama up through the night."

Brie Bella, Instagram

Instagram

Birdiebee Babe

"Putting on my workout clothes to remind me to get a sweat sesh in," the pregnant E! star said on Instagram.

Brie Bella, Instagram

Instagram

Boy or Girl?

"The belly is growing!! Went to the doctor today and everything is right on track," Brie wrote in April. "Still debating if I'm having a boy or a girl. What does everyone think?"

Brie Bella, Pregnancy, Instagram, April 2020

Instagram

Pretty in Orange

Brie uploaded this after the premiere of the new Total Bellas season!

Brie Bella, Pregnancy, Instagram, April 2020

Instagram

No Missed Workouts

Brie getting some exercise in!

Brie Bella, Pregnancy, Instagram, April 2020

Instagram

Pool Life

Brie lounging by the pool and listening to The Bellas Podcast.

Brie Bella, Pregnancy, Instagram, April 2020

Instagram

22 Weeks!

Brie reached the 22-week mark in her pregnancy and documented the moment with this selfie.

Brie Bella, Daniel Bryan, Birdie Joe Danielson, Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev

Instagram

All Together

Brie, Nikki, Bryan, Artem and Birdie all spend quality family time together while social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.

Brie Bella, Instagram, March 2020

Instagram

Wedding Guest Fun

Brie checks in from a friend's wedding in Arizona.

Brie Bella

Instagram

Selfie Game Strong

Brie shares a pregnancy pic on IG in March 2020.

Nikki Bella, Brie Bella

Instagram

Bump to Bump

The Total Bellas stars snap a selfie with their matching baby bumps.

Nikki Bella, Brie Bella

PHAM, Dufffotos / BACKGRID

Lunch Date

The pregnant twin sisters grab a bite to eat at Joan's on Third in L.A.

Brie Bella, Instagram

Instagram

Craving Apples

"#18weekspregnant Feeling great and loving apples!! "

Brie Bella, Birdie, Instagram

Instagram

Chaos Cuties

"Always chaos in the Danielson house!!"

Brie Bella, Instagram

Instagram

Family Dinner

"Dinner with Dad!!"

Brie Bella, Instagram

Instagram

Business Lady Bump

"Quick pose before the panel"

Brie Bella, Instagram

Instagram

Sweet Selfie

"Baby bump love!!!"

Brie Bella, Instagram

Instagram

Second Baby Bump

"15 weeks and feeling sooo much better!! ���� #secondtrimester bliss"

Nikki Bella, Brie Bella

Phamous / BACKGRID

Family Outing

The Bella Twins and their baby bumps hit a local farmers' market.

Nikki Bella, Brie Bella

ROMA / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com

Twin Bumps

The pregnant twins step out with their growing baby bumps.

Brie Bella, Instagram

Instagram

Moments of Peace

"41 weeks!! Enjoying the cool weather today @dbgphx Desert Botanical gardens!! Hoping all the walking in nature will inspire Birdie to come out #41weekspregnant #1weeklate #tryingtobepatient."

Brie Bella, Instagram

Instagram

Sunflower Signs

"Our Sunflowers have bloomed so @thewinstonfrenchie and I think it's a sign that Birdie will be coming very soon!!! #40weekspregnant #4dayslate #patientlywaiting #sunflowersaremyfavorite."

Brie Bella, Instagram

Instagram

Past Due

"Everything is all ready....just patiently waiting for my sweet little bird to come."

Brie Bella, Instagram

Instagram

The Waiting Game

"Best distraction to make the day go by fast!!! We are both rooting her cousin Birdie on to come this weekend!! @whatlolalikes my precious little Vivienne."

Brie Bella, Instagram

Instagram

38 & Counting

"38 weeks pregnant!!! And my husband is still quizzing me on Bella Brains, check it out on our YouTube channel, link in bio."

Brie Bella, Instagram

Instagram

Almost There

"Will she come on Sunday!!??? What's everyone think???? #BellaArmy #birdiejoedanielson #babybump #pregnancy #39weekspregnant"

Brie Bella, Maternity Photo Shoot, Pregnancy

Shannon Lee Photography

Photo Shoot!

Brie took a series of gorgeous maternity pics during a picturesque shoot with Shannon Lee Photography.

Brie Bella, Maternity Photo Shoot, Pregnancy

Shannon Lee Photography

Crowns for Two

Brie holds a tiny crown made for baby Birdie.

Brie Bella, Maternity Photo Shoot, Pregnancy

Shannon Lee Photography

Walking on Water

It almost looks like Brie is walking on water in this amazing pic.

Brie Bella, Maternity Photo Shoot, Pregnancy

Shannon Lee Photography

Vision in White

Brie cradles her growing belling in a flowing white dress.

Brie Bella, Instagram, Pregnancy

Instagram

Road Trip

"Hello San Diego!!! ☀️ excited to see the #BellaFam ✨ #TotalBellas"

Brie Bella, Instagram, Pregnancy

Instagram

Flower Power

"���� #LAvibes"

Brie Bella, Instagram, Pregnancy

Instagram

Strike a Pose

"Loved last night's glam by @honeybeileen and hair by @hairbykatelynd ����✨ #TotalBellas"

Brie Bella, Instagram, Pregnancy

Instagram

Boho Mama

"Honestly @fillyboomaternity nails it with bohemian fashion!!! ✨�� #fillyboo #maternityfashion #pregnantfashion #bohemianstyle #free #babybump

Glam: @honeybeileen

Hair: @hairbykatelynd"

Brie Bella, Instagram, Pregnancy

Instagram

Sweater Weather

"Hello Tahoe!!! ❄️ #maternityfashion #fauxfur #winterfashion #32weekspregnant"

Brie Bella, Instagram, Pregnancy

Instagram

Glamour Girl(s)

"All ready for the WIN awards!!!! Thank you @honeybeileen and @paulnortonhair for making me feel fabulous!!! ✨"

Brie Bella, Instagram

Instagram

Third Trimester!

"I've finally stepped into my Third Trimester!! 27 weeks preggo!!! I've been doing so much hiking, Ive thrown in some barre that when I hit the gym today I felt a little lost! But I got a great workout and feel so good. Sleep hasn't been the best because I have a very active baby at night but I'm so grateful for such a healthy easy pregnancy. 13 more weeks to go!!! #pregnancy #babybump #pregnancyfitness #babydanielson."

Brie Bella, Instagram

Instagram

Bare Bump

"Feeling so good at #23weekspregnant #babybump #mommytobe #happiestever."

Brie Bella, Instagram

Instagram

Maternity Style

"I love my @soonmaternity dress!!! Makes me feel the right kind of sexy!! #pregnantfashion #soonmaternity #babybump #23weekspregnant."

Brie Bella, Instagram

Instagram

Merry Christmas

"I know people get bummed out with their bellies after Christmas but I must say I'm loving mine!! #babybump #22weeks #specialtimeofyear @goldsheepclothing."

Brie Bella, Instagram

Instagram

Red Alert

"Love seeing my belly button starting to stick out!! #19weeks #babybump."

Brie Bella, Instagram

Instagram

Gym Selfie

"Another glamorous gym pic!!! Got my workout in and now I'm ready to get my snack game on for #TotalBellas in 2 hrs!!! You won't want to miss this episode! OH my family!!  tonight at 8pm only on E! #nowkickingpregnancysbutt."

Brie Bella, Instagram

Instagram

Dueling Baby Bumps

"Girl Cousins!!!! How blessed they'll be to have each other! @whatlolalikes #bestfriendsalready #Girls #babybumps"

Congrats again to Brie and Bryan!

