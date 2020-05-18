Read Michael Bublé's Birthday Tribute to "Hero" Wife Luisana Lopilato

Related : Michael Buble's Wife Defends Him After Elbow Video

Michael Bublé is making sure that his wife Luisana Lopilato has a special birthday.

On Monday, the "Haven't Met You Yet" crooner took to social media with a heartwarming shout-out to celebrate his longtime love's birthday.

"Happy birthday @lulopilato," he shared, along with a picture of Luisana and their three children Noah, Elias and Vida. "Thank you for guiding this family with your faith, love, strength and selflessness. You're our hero, and we are so proud of you and the woman you've become." Feeling the b-day love, she replied, "I love u!! U are the rock of this family!!" along with a string of red heart emojis.

Giving fans a look into her celebrations, the actress shared snapshots of herself donning a birthday tiara and holding a sparkler, captioning the post: "Happy birthday to me."

Michael's birthday message comes days after Luisana revealed that he had received death threats following their now infamous Instagram Live, where fans speculated that the "Sway" singer was behaving aggressively towards his wife and sparked concern among social media.