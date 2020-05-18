13 Graduation Gifts That Are Worth the Investment

Getty Images

Do you want to splurge on your grad? If so, opt for a gift that they will be able to use for many years to come, from high-quality kitchenware to jewelry to furniture.

Whether they're graduating from high school or college, shop our 13 favorite graduation gifts that are worth the investment below from Nordstrom, Amazon and more.