Bachelor Nation's Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert Expecting Baby No. 3

And another baby makes five!

Bachelor Nation's Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert are expecting a third child together! The couple, who met and fell in love on Bachelor in Paradise, announced the pregnancy news on Monday morning, along with a sweet family photo.

"HERE WE GROW AGAIN!!! It feels so good to be able to finally talk about this pregnancy!" Jade told her followers on Instagram Monday. "If you noticed I haven't been on social media much the past couple of months, it's because I was dealing with terrible nausea and fatigue, on top of taking care of two kiddos during a pandemic."

"Although this time has its uncertainties, we are so thankful and excited for this baby," she continued. "I truly believe babies being born during this time are here for a special reason, to be light workers."