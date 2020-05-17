Eva Mendes Shows Off Her Wild Makeover From Her Daughters

Eva Mendesjust got one beautiful makeover.

This weekend, the 46-year-old actress took to Instagram to share a selfie of her makeup done by her very own daughters Esmeralda Amada Gosling and Amanda Lee Gosling.

Her daughters gave her one colorful and wild makeover perfect for Spring. "They've won," Mendes captioned her selfie.

While Mendes doesn't publicize her life with her daughters and her husband Ryan Gosling, it's always sweet when she shares snippets of their life together.

In April, the actress got real about why she keeps her family life private and under wraps.

"During these times, I'm so confused about what to post so I'm going to post things that move me in hopes that they move you as well. Since I don't post my about immediate family, and it feels so wrong to post about work, here you go," she shared on Instagram, alongside a photo of a painting. "One of my favorite pieces of art from one of my favorite artist René Magritte. I've always loved this one and it feels especially relevant right now. sending lots of love out there."