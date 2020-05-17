Hannah Brown Is Facing Backlash After Posting a Video of Herself Saying the N-Word

RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Hannah Brown is under fire for recording herself saying the N-word.
On Saturday night, Bachelor Nation's sweetheart went on Instagram Live at one point, she seemed to be trying to remember the lyrics to DaBaby's "Rockstar." She begins singing a few lines aloud and seemingly hesitates when she gets to the line that includes the N-word but says it anyway.
After that, Brown seems to go on about her business as if she didn't just repeat a racial slur on Instagram Live to her 2.8 million followers.
While the Instagram Live video has since expired or been taken down from her account, Instagram accounts like @bachelorteaspill and Reddit users have since captured clips of Brown.
According to @bachelorteaspill's clips, after a moment she seemingly notices comments on her Instagram Live calling her out for using the racial slur and that's when she begins to address it.
"I did? I'm so sorry... No, I was singing... I'm so sorry... I don't think... Maybe I did, maybe it was Patrick [Brown's brother]. Um, anyway," Brown says in the video, while simultaneously laughing.
"I really don't think I said that word, I don't think I said that word, but now I'm like, oh god," Brown said, as she continued to address the issue. "I'd never use that word. I've never called anybody that."
"We don't say that word....So, you know what, I'm going to stay here, and y'all can think I said whatever I did or think I'm something I'm not, but I'm not that...Look, people are going to want to think whatever they want to think of me, get mad at me, whatever. And even if I did accidentally say it, I'm very sorry, I was singing a song and not even thinking."
While Brown addressed the comments during the Instaram Live, it wasn't enough for Bachelor Nation fans on social media. Fans also pointed out that instead of holding herself accountable for saying the N-word, Brown and the friend she was with chose to throw other people's names in an effort to put the blame on someone else.
"so just watched that "apology" and the friend next to her rly threw out another friend's name and the name of Hannah's brother. like girl wth you were the ONLY visible and audible person in that video," one Twitter user wrote. "honestly sounds like her entire friend circle are comfortable w the n word."
Another user wrote, "I was a big fan of Bachelorette/DWTS Winner Hannah Brown, until she decided to drop a hard N word in a rap song and then smirk and laugh through an "apology". HB, you're done in my book! Now considered irrelevant. @hannahbrown."
"I'm disappointed in @hannahbrown for singing the n word - even in a song. As a woman of color & a Christian, I've done my best work to not stereotype white, southern, religious women who do pageants as racist as I've experienced them. Come on Hannah B," wrote another Twitter user.
Former Bachelor star Bekah Martinez also took to speak out Brown using the N-word.
"how are people still gonna defend CELEBS with access to SOOO much [privilege], knowledge, and education saying the N-word...even if it's "just the lyrics to a song"...especially when that person had the wherewithal to skip over the F-word lyric first," Martinez wrote in a lengthy message posted to her Instagram Stories. "we've GOT to hold people accountable to do better otherwise we're continuing to prioritize the feelings of white people (and someone we "stan") over ending our country's loooong history of casual racism and flippant anti-blackness."
Martinez went on, "and no. you can't say the N-word just because black people say it. black people reclaimed that use of a word that was used for centuries to oppress and dehumanize them. it's a word that holds so much historical weight that the black community is still healing from, and parts of the white community are STILL weaponizing for dehumanization, particularly in the south."
"So no, it's not cool to just sing it along the lyrics of a song," she added. "especially not ON YOUR PLATFORM WITH MILLIONS OF FOLLOWERS?!! smh. it's 2020. at least make a legitimate apology and acknowledge your behavior."
E! has reached out to Brown's rep for comment.