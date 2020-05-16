Little Fires Everywhere Director Lynn Shelton Dead at 54

Filmmaker and director Lynn Shelton died on Friday, May 15 as a result of a previously unidentified blood disorder, according to a statement obtained by E! News from her publicist Adam Kersh. She was 54.

She was an aspiring actor and photographer in her twenties but didn't begin making films until her mid-30's. According to the statement, Shelton realized she had a lifetime ahead of her to become the filmmaker she wanted to be when she saw French director Claire Denis speak at Seattle's Northwest Film Forum in 2003 in which Denis revealed she was 40 when she directed her first feature film.

Shelton would go on to write and direct eight feature films in the span of 14 years.

The filmmaker was best known for her award-winning films including 2009's Humpday, 2011's Your Sister's Sister, 2018's Outside In and most recently, she directed four episodes of the Hulu series Little Fires Everywhere—an adaptation of Celeste Ng's 2017 bestseller that starred Reese Witherspoonand Kerry Washington.

"Lynne's Twitter bio reads: 'I make movies and direct tv shows and I like to laugh. A lot,'" the statement continues. "Lynn indeed had an infectious laugh, was full of life and had an esprit de corps that touched many. She will be greatly missed by her family, friends, the entertainment industry and her fans."