Chrissy Teigen Wishes Her ''Love Bug'' Miles a Happy 2nd Birthday

Miles Theodore Stephens turns 2!

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's son Miles is officially two and it looks like he's having the best quarantine birthday surrounded by his big sister Luna Simone Stephens at home.

This morning, Chrissy took to Instagram to wish her little one a happy birthday alongside an adorable photo of the birthday boy.

"Happy birthday to the boy who gives our household so much life," she wrote. "You're bonkers, my tiny fearless love bug, but I wouldn't have it any other way. I melt every time I look at your cheeky little face. I love you, happy TWO!"

Chrissy also shared a milestone chalkboard of everything her little one has accomplished at the age of 2. "I love CARS! ...talking to Google, Elmo, getting suckers, movies," the chalkboard read. "I don't like... my new bearded dragon (yet)."

Ahead of his birthday, Miles received an early birthday present from his mom.