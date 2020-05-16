Chrissy Teigen Wishes Her ''Love Bug'' Miles a Happy 2nd Birthday

by Pamela Avila | Sat., May. 16, 2020 1:09 PM
Miles Theodore Stephens turns 2!
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's son Miles is officially two and it looks like he's having the best quarantine birthday surrounded by his big sister Luna Simone Stephens at home.
This morning, Chrissy took to Instagram to wish her little one a happy birthday alongside an adorable photo of the birthday boy.
"Happy birthday to the boy who gives our household so much life," she wrote. "You're bonkers, my tiny fearless love bug, but I wouldn't have it any other way. I melt every time I look at your cheeky little face. I love you, happy TWO!"
Chrissy also shared a milestone chalkboard of everything her little one has accomplished at the age of 2. "I love CARS! ...talking to Google, Elmo, getting suckers, movies," the chalkboard read. "I don't like... my new bearded dragon (yet)."
Ahead of his birthday, Miles received an early birthday present from his mom.
"yes I am now a proud bearded dragon owner! he is very little right now - I got him for Miles' birthday but I know we will share a lifetime of happiness and cuddles (well his lifetime) (maybe mine at this stress rate)," Chrissy wrote on social media earlier last week.
John also took to his Instagram to wish his little guy a happy birthday.
"Our little guy is 2 today. Happy birthday, Miles!" wrote John, alongside a series of pics of the birthday boy.
See how Miles is spending his birthday and revisit Chrissy and John's cutest family moments!
"Quaranteam," Legend captioned the photo in April 2020.
"Dysfunction junction," Teigen captioned the image.
John Legend and his son Miles look just as cute as that pile of teddy bears in this photo.
NBC
Chrissy Teigen, Legend, Luna, and baby Miles were so festive and fun while filming their NBC holiday special this November.
Prince Charming and his little princess reporting for duty!
We can't get over this picture of Luna and Miles enjoying bath time together.
Legend's ladies looked like they were having a blast playing together in this snap.
Miles is the spitting image of his famous father!
In this sweet snap, it was clear that Luna takes after her dad.
Teigen is just a teeny bit too short to give her baby girl a smooch when she's on Legend's shoulders, but doesn't that make this moment cuter?
Luna looked so cute as she headed to her first week of school in 2018.
Luna and Miles are so tiny in those airplane seats and therefore we can't help but smile even more when looking at them.
So cute! Luna got inspired by the alligator statue to open her mouth wide and show off her animal side.
This family photo got ambushed by an adorable animal, but it's still so cute!
Luna is amazed by the blue and yellow bird perching in front of her while being held his dad's arms.
Legend may be the professional musician in the family, but that doesn't mean that Miles doesn't love hearing his mom sing. His favorite song? "Copacabana," of course!
The 40-year-old singer and his daughter made the most of their surroundings as they played together on the grass while on vacation in Bali.
Teigen joked that she has twins now after Luna asked her to feed her baby doll in addition to her baby brother.
There's nothing like sun, sand, surf, and sweet siblings!
Legend and his daughter enjoyed some fun in the sun while at the park.
The Ohio native held hands with his daughter in this sweet pic.
Teigen shared the cutest photo of her main man and their baby boy at brunch in Beverly Hills.
Legend and Luna shared some quality couch time as they looked after baby Miles.
Legend gets some wine time in as he snuggles with his son.
The Cravings: Hungry For More author made the most of a day at the beach with her two kids over the summer.
Luna was all smiles as she sat on her dad's shoulders, who was also grinning ear to ear.
Chrissy Teigen/Instagram
Luna and Teigen had such a fun time on their Disney adventure.
We're obsessed with Luna and Legend's matching ears here.
Serious jet lag! Legend took a snooze with his little girl after traveling with the fam.
Once again, Luna showed her love for animals while riding in a hot pink toy car with a reptile.
Teigen and Luna make the most fashionable mother-daughter pair.
Weeeeeee! Playground time is always a good time when your mom is Teigen.
Teigen, Legend, and Luna took the most adorable photo for the 2017 holidays!
Mama and Luna were the picture-perfect pair in Venice, Italy.
Luna seemed to get a kick out of meeting the Easter Bunny with mom and dad in 2017.
Poor Luna was terrified of Santa, but she was still on the nice list!
Luna has been a Dodgers fan since day one.
Legend and Luna are just too cute together!
We love how much Teigen and her baby girl clearly adore each other in this sweet shot.
Teigen was in awe of her firstborn from the moment they met.
