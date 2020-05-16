Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba Talk Motherhood in Quarantine, TikTok and More

In a new interview with E! News host Lilliana Vazquez, LA's Finest stars Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba opened up about motherhood in quarantine.

While the actresses have earned a reputation as top-notch moms, the duo still admit they've been struggling for any semblance of peace and quiet.

"With your kids around, what is the one place in your home that you find solitude and a sliver of quiet?" Vazquez asked.

"Not, don't," proclaimed Alba, the 39-year-old mother of three, laughing. "I can't escape them. They find me in bathrooms, in bathtubs, in corners, I can't hide from them."

Luckily, Gabrielle Union said she does have a piece of heaven at home.

"For me, it's the bathroom," the 47-year-old mother said. "Thank god they respect the toilet. I go in there, I claim gastrointestinal issues. No one will ask follow-up questions about that. And then I milk it, sometimes for 20, 30, 45 minutes."

"I can just play words with friends," she continued. "I can just mindlessly scroll social media. But it just gives me a minute. I can go in the bathroom, lock the door and sit down."