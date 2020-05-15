Luisana Lopilato Says Michael Bublé Received Death Threats After Controversial Video

Michael Bublé's family is still being affected by a viral social media video.

Back in April, some critics raised concerns about the "Haven't Met You Yet" singer's behavior towards his wife Luisana Lopilato in an Instagram Live.

"Anyone who watches them on Facebook live every day can see that this is a beautiful partnership filled with love," Michael's rep previously said in a statement while adding any allegations are "a failed effort of cyber bullying" against the couple.

Luisana herself had to stand up for her man in an Instagram post. "I want you all to know that I have no doubts about who my husband is and that I would chose him again a thousand times over!" she wrote in part.

And this week, Luisana appeared on the Argentinian talk show Intrusos where she discussed how the controversy affected her family. As it turns out, Michael received death threats over the ordeal.