Luisana Lopilato Says Michael Bublé Received Death Threats After Controversial Video

by Mike Vulpo | Fri., May. 15, 2020 4:43 PM
Michael Bublé's family is still being affected by a viral social media video.
Back in April, some critics raised concerns about the "Haven't Met You Yet" singer's behavior towards his wife Luisana Lopilato in an Instagram Live.
"Anyone who watches them on Facebook live every day can see that this is a beautiful partnership filled with love," Michael's rep previously said in a statement while adding any allegations are "a failed effort of cyber bullying" against the couple.
Luisana herself had to stand up for her man in an Instagram post. "I want you all to know that I have no doubts about who my husband is and that I would chose him again a thousand times over!" she wrote in part.
And this week, Luisana appeared on the Argentinian talk show Intrusos where she discussed how the controversy affected her family. As it turns out, Michael received death threats over the ordeal.
"We received a lot of love from people but you wouldn‘t believe the amount of people who sent me photos with weapons saying they were going to kill Mike when he reached Argentina, photos of knives from people laughing and saying they were going to cut off his fingers, leave a bomb for us or give him a beating," she shared, according to Hello magazine. "It made me afraid and I still feel a little bit frightened."
JB Lacroix/WireImage
Lusiana continued, "It's not nice to receive death threats. There were a lot of threats. The positive messages we received outnumbered them but I am worried for my family. I suffered a lot with what happened. It caused Mike a lot of pain too."
The couple has been married since March 2011 and shares three children together.
Despite the controversy, the couple has continued filming their Instagram Lives for loyal fans.
"[He] is always concerned with trying to make me even more happy than I already am," Luisana added during her TV appearance.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?