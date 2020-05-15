American Idol Renewed for Season 4—Will There Be a Judges Shakeup?

American Idol continues its second life on ABC. Ahead of the season three finale, ABC announced the singing competition series will return for a fourth season. But something was missing from the announcement: who's returning?
Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan have served as the judging panel for all three seasons. Longtime host Ryan Seacrest picked up the duties once again for the revival on ABC. Bobby Bones served as mentor.
American Idol is no stranger to judging shakeups. During its first 15 seasons on Fox, the panel included Paula Abdul, Simon Cowell, Randy Jackson, Kara DioGuardi, Ellen DeGeneres, Jennifer Lopez, Mariah Carey, Nicki Minaj and Keith Urban at various points. Seacrest has hosted the series since the start of the series in 2002.
In the season three finale, which will be done remotely due to the coronavirus, Cynthia Erivo will perform a medley of Aretha Franklin songs with the Top 11, Lauren Daigle will perform with the Top 5, Rascal Flatts and Doug Kiker will perform, Bryan will perform his new single "One Margarita" and Perry will perform her new single "Daises."
Additionally, Richie will lead a new performance of "We Are the World" with Bryan, Perry the Top 11 contestants and American Idol veterans including Alejandro Aranda aka Scarypoolparty, Fantasia, Gabby Barrett, Jordin Sparks, Katharine McPhee, Kellie Pickler, Laine Hardy, Lauren Alaina, Phillip Phillips, Ruben Studdard and Scotty McCreery.
The two-hour American Idol season three (or season 18) finale airs Sunday, May 17 at 8 p.m. on ABC.