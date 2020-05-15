A New Star Trek Spinoff With Spock and the Enterprise Crew Is Coming to CBS All Access

It's time to beam back up to the U.S.S. Enterprise for a new CBS All Access series, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. The series will star Anson Mount as Captain Christopher Pike, Rebecca Romijn as Number One and Ethan Peck as Spock. It takes place in the decade before Captain Kirk was head of the Enterprise and feature the crew exploring new worlds around the galaxy.

"Fans fell in love with Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn and Ethan Peck's portrayals of these iconic characters when they were first introduced on Star Trek: Discovery last season," Julie McNamara, executive vice president and head of programming for CBS All Access, said in a statement. "This new series will be a perfect complement to the franchise, bringing a whole new perspective and series of adventures to Star Trek."