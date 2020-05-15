Why 13 Reasons Why Is Ending With Season 4

13 Reasons Why wrapped up the story from the book it's based on in season one. And then it came back for season two. And three. And now season four, which will be its last. Why did the show go beyond the Hannah Baker (Katherine Langford) story? And why is it ending now?

Series creator Brian Yorkey said the producers "were strongly driven by the very conceptual hook of the book in the first season, of this mystery and in unfolding the mystery, you get to delve into the secrets that every teenager keeps and the things that affect their life along the way." While he was interested in exploring that with a different set of characters, "we fell in love with these characters and wanted to know what happened next," he told EW.