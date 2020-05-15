Watch Amy Schumer Call Out Pal Seth Meyers for Not Knowing Her Son’s Age

Amy Schumerand Seth Meyersgo way back—but apparently not that far back.

On Thursday, the Inside Amy Schumer alum hilariously called out the late night host during her virtual visit to Late Night with Seth Meyers. Joined by her husband Chris Fischer, Amy was about to give her longtime pal an update about her son Gene David when she realized that he didn't know some basic facts about their adorable baby boy.

"You're spending time with your beautiful boy Gene, who is 11-months-old," Seth began, followed by Amy, who chimed in, saying, "No, you're—what a bad friend." Unaware that the couple's son had already celebrated his first birthday earlier this month, Seth said, "Did he already turn one?"

Then, the Trainwreck star had some other realizations. "Yeah, you know, we didn't actually get your birthday text or gift, which is weird." Trying to explain where his slip-up came from, Seth joked, "I'm a good friend ‘cause I did watch the first episode of your show and you guys talk at lengths about how he's 11-months-old. I just have never seen a pair of parents who are prouder that their kid is 11-months-old because you mention it a whole lot."