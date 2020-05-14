Chris Pratt Reveals Katherine Schwarzenegger's Surprising Pregnancy Cravings

by Cydney Contreras | Thu., May. 14, 2020 6:34 PM
Chris Pratt is getting real about his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger's pregnancy cravings.
As many know, the Jurassic World star and his author wife are expecting their first baby together. And though he was by ex-wife Anna Faris' side when she was pregnant with their son Jack, it's been awhile since the actor's gone through a pregnancy. He joked with Billy Bushof Extra that he's found himself having to watch what he says around Katherine. "Can I be honest with you? I found myself complaining the other day about a little bit of low back and hip pain and how in quarantine I've gained a little weight… and she just looked at me sweetly," he shared. "I was like… ‘Oh, right, right, I don't really get to complain about that to you right now, do I?'"
His concerns about his weight gain made more sense when he revealed that he's been indulging in Katherine's cravings too. Chris said that "it's been tough" to resist the temptation of "pickles and ice cream," despite his prior apprehensions.
"I never thought I would like 'em," the Guardians of the Galaxy star added.
Snorlax / MEGA
Katherine herself hasn't shared much about her first pregnancy, but our source said she's completely over the moon. An insider previously said, "They are completely thrilled to be starting a family. Family is everything to them and it's a very exciting time."
Lately, the couple's been keeping themselves occupied with bike rides in their neighborhood and take their dog on walks. And with the Los Angeles stay at home order in effect, it seems that Chris is helping Katherine brush up on her hair-cutting skills. The actor had his wife break out the clippers to help him trim down his long locks. The end result he described as "damn good" for being done by an amateur.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?