Watch Ashlee Simpson Ross' Kids Adorably React to Baby No. 3's Gender Reveal

Related : Ashlee Simpson-Ross & Evan Ross Answer Rapid-Fire Questions

Ashlee Simpson Ross and Evan Ross are expecting a baby... boy!

The singer-songwriter took to Instagram on Thursday to reveal the sex of her third child with a sweet gender reveal video that the whole fam got involved in. Ashlee's 11-year-old son Bronx Wentz and the couple's 4-year-old daughter Jagger Ross helped their mom cut open a cake filled with bright blue icing.

"It's a boy!" Ashlee told her loved ones, who appeared to be tuning into the special moment via FaceTime.

From the look on Bronx's face, he can't wait to welcome a baby brother into the fold. Meanwhile, Little Jagger didn't seem quite as excited, but her mama scooped her up and said, "You're gonna be a big sister!"