Shop Fenty Beauty's Friends & Family Sale While Everything Is 25% Off!

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Makeup fans, rejoice: Fenty Beauty has just launched their Friends and Family sale!

Rihanna's beauty line pretty much never goes on sale, so now's the time to stock up on all your Fenty essentials (or discover some new ones!). Everything is 25% off, from the famed Pro Filt'r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation that started it all, to the fan favorite Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer, to the Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter. You don't need a code—the discount will apply when you add things to your cart and check out. But! Fenty Beauty's Friends and Family Sale is only on for a limited time: come midnight on Monday, May 18, the sale will officially be over!

Not sure where to start? We picked some of our favorites from the line and shared them below. Enjoy the sale while you can!