Supernatural Final Season Set to End in Late 2020 With Proper Series Finale

Supernatural is going to give fans the ending they deserve. The long-running series starring Jensen Ackles, Jared Padalecki and Misha Collins was in production on the final episodes of season 15, its final season, when production was shut down due to the spread of the coronavirus. The show will return with new episodes—and the proper series finale—in the fourth quarter of 2020.
The CW boss Mark Pedowitz confirmed the show has five episodes already shot and waiting on post-production and will resume production on the final two episodes when the studio and producers decide it's safe to return to work. No date has been set. In March, Supernatural executive producer Andrew Dabb told viewers via Twitter that they would get a proper finale for the fan-favorite series. Fox's Empire, which was in its planned final season, wasn't so lucky.
On a call announcing the new CW schedule, Pedowitz said everyone involved with the show is committed to making the final two episodes of the series. The hope is production will begin in late summer and early fall. "If not, we will become very flexible and rearrange our schedule," Pedowitz said.
"[We] all want to end 15 years the right way, so it is important that these two episodes that they are shooting be done the way they hoped to do them," Pedowitz said. "So, we just wait it out. We are very much attached to this."
Supernatural is the anchor of what is traditionally the start of the fall TV season. Instead of beginning in the fall, The CW is holding the premiere of its new and returning shows until January 2021, assuming productions can begin as the spread of the coronavirus has been curbed. Padalecki will return to The CW in Walker, a remake of the Chuck Norris series Walker, Texas Ranger. Pedowitz said the studios behind Supernatural and Walker are in communication to make sure Padalecki can complete work on Supernatural once they get the go ahead to resume production.
The fall 2020 schedule includes acquired and alternative programming:
MONDAY
8-9 p.m. Whose Line Is It Anyway? (two episodes)
9-10 p.m. Penn & Teller: Fool Us
TUESDAY
8-9 p.m. Swamp Thing
9-10 p.m. Tell Me a Story
WEDNESDAY
8-8:30 p.m. Two Sentence Horror Stories
8:30-9 p.m. Dead Pixels
9-10 p.m. Coroner
THURSDAY
8-9 p.m. Supernatural
9-10 p.m. The Outpost
FRIDAY
8-9 p.m. World's Funniest Animals (two episodes)
9-10 p.m. Penn & Teller: Fool Us (encores)
SUNDAY
8-9 p.m. Masters of Illusion (two episodes)
9-10 p.m. Pandora