17 New Things We’re Obsessing Over This Week

by Carly Milne | Thu., May. 14, 2020 4:00 AM
We have a confession to make: we may have been doing a little shopping. Okay, a lot of shopping.
And while we've been shopping, we've come across some nifty things we wanted to share with you. For example? New loungewear to update your WFH style. Hand cream that solves any dry skin woes. A fab new workout bra, a tinted lip and cheek balm that's beyond amazing, denim shorts that change the game... there's a little bit of everything here, whether you're looking for fashion, beauty, or a candy and sun protection combo you never knew you needed.
So without further ado, shop our latest obsessions below!
We love everything from Chaser, from their laid-back loungewear to their super sweet dresses and skirts. But it's their graphic tees that steal our hearts time and again, taking a classic band tour tee (like this AC/DC one) and giving it an updated colorful spin. Plus, they're super comfy. (Fun fact: that sweatsuit John Oliver gave Wendy Williams on Last Week Tonight? It was from Chaser!)
You might think we'd be bored of loungewear by now, but no. How could we be when Richer Poorer just launched an entirely new line of super soft French terry gear? Our fave from the collection is these wide leg pants in the rich purpley maroon shade called "Fig." They're lightweight, drapey, moisture-wicking, and oh-so-comfy cozy.
This unique collab has us dreaming of summer days. That's because award-winning skin and suncare brand Coola partnered with Sugarfina to offer a delicious set inspired by tropical indulgences. From the Coola end, there's their Classic SPF 30 Sunscreen Spray in a natural piña colada scent. And from Sugarfina? Two of their bestselling gummies: the Piña Colada Bears with rum, pineapple and coconut cream flavors, and their Island Pineapple Gummies made with pineapple puree (and they're vegan!). Yum. And it all comes in an exclusive re-usable pouch.
We pretty much love everything from Alternative Apparel, but this tank dress has become our new WFH uniform (when we're not wearing loungewear, of course). For one, it's made from organic and recycled materials. For two, it's comfy and cozy and conforms to our curves without being clingy. And for three, it's casual enough to kick around the house in, but not so casual that we can't throw on a pair of sneaks and run down to the grocery store.
We never thought we'd have to ask the question, "Can a t-shirt ever be too soft?" But Champion went and challenged us, so here we are. This super cute leopard print long sleeve crop tee is so soft. Like, ridiculously soft. Like "we want to make our bedding out of this material" soft. It's so perfect in every way, and it even wicks sweat (in case you wear it after a workout). Oh, and if you're wondering? We decided a tee can never be too soft, and this one is the one that made up our minds.
All this washing and sanitizing has been ravaging the delicate skin on our hands. Then we found Osea, and our problems were solved. Their Anti-Aging Hand Cream is made of yummy ingredients like Shea Butter and Gigartina Seaweed, which work together to protect skin's natural moisture barrier. And it's made a big difference. Our paws are now cured of the rawness, redness and flakiness.
We've had some warmer days over here on the West coast, which has prompted us to start beefing up our swimwear wardrobe thanks to Calzedonia. And because we fall more into the "lazy lounger" category of sun seeking, we opted for this sweet sequined two-piece with a cute bandeau top and sweet tie-waist bottoms. All the better to sun with, my dear (wearing 50SPF, of course).
Our love of all things Outdoor Voices has been well documented, and with good reason: their gear is fantastic, whether you're lounging or sweating. But their brand new Apex Bra takes it to a whole other level, with high coverage and medium support in their lightweight, breathable TechSweat fabric. It keeps you cool, features a sneaky key pocket hidden in the mesh racerback, and offers a reflective stripe in case you're working out in the great outdoors at night. Grab it now in one of three fab colors.
We confess that we may have been going a little wild with the makeup and skincare shopping, which has resulted in bathroom chaos and clutter. Enter this cute cosmetic box from Tartan + Twine, with a smaller top compartment for little bits and bobs like eyeliners and makeup brushes, and a larger main compartment for bigger bottles and whatnot. Plus, it's made of faux leather and looks chic on your vanity. Chaos solved.
We couldn't tell you the last time we wore jean shorts. Somewhere along the line we just decided they weren't for us anymore, but then we found DL1961 and everything changed. To put it simply, these denim cut-off shorts fit like they were tailor made for us, but we bought them right off the rack. They're figure flattering, stretchy in all the right places, are long enough to roll the cuff, and destined to become part of our new summer uniform.
Our graphic tee love continues with this super soft cotton top with a simple message on the front: "Freedom." The contrast of the pink cartoony font against the grey backdrop is the right kind of striking, and it's comfy cozy enough to wear kicking around the house while we look forward to the day we can wear it out and about.
Okay, so this little beauty treat may not be entirely new, but it's new to us... and the more we learn of Tower 28 Beauty and their clean beauty ways, the more we love them. This lip and cheek tint is the perfect subtle wash of color wherever you wear it on your face. It's buildable, silicone-free and made of skin-loving, plant-based ingredients like green tea extract and aloe vera extract.
We may not be doing a lot of running around these days, but when we do go out, we've been trying to switch things up a little so we're not in sneakers all the time (not that there's anything wrong with that!). That's what led us to slipping on a pair of Bzees, and boy, we're glad we did. Not only are they cost effective, but they're insanely comfortable. This pair is our favorite (so far), with a mix of lace and crochet atop a sporty wedged heel. Plus, they're antimicrobial, feature odor-control technology and come in four colors.
We've started shopping for the day we get to go out and play again, and this dress was at the top of our list (before making its way into our closet). An open back button-down maxi with a daring tie front, this dress from PatBO makes us think of island adventures and drinks in tiki mugs. Wouldn't it be great for hot summer days, and even hotter summer nights?
Cherry print is as much a summer tradition as ice cream trucks, backyard bar-be-ques and sand stuck in unusual places. We love it on these sweet slip-ons as part of a collab between Kate Spade and Keds. And their double decker slides are super comfy, with a Dream Foam footbed and flexible rubber outsole that keeps you running all day.
Saylor's clothes were just made for summer, and we feel like this top is totally on point for the season. It's easy and breezy, made of cotton with a smocked bodice and ruffled details. With a pretty flower print and elasticized neckline, it's the perfect piece to wear dressy or casual, with jeans or a skirt, depending on your glamorous plans.
A good backpack is hard to find, but this one from JanSport is good, and then some. Sure, it has a front utility pocket and tons of space to stash all your essentials, but it's also made of 100% recycled materials, right down to the nylon webbing and cording, and even the polyester labels. You can even roll it up and fit it into that front utility pocket once it's unpacked.
And if you haven't hopped on the Baby Foot trend, we recommend trying that too!
