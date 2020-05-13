See Gabrielle Union's Daughter Kaavia Adorably Fail the Viral Snack Challenge

The rules are, there ain't no rules...

At least, that rings true for Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade's one-year-old daughter.

The Bring It On alum's baby girl continues to prove why she's the queen of her famous mom and dad's house. On Wednesday, the Being Mary Jane star joined in on the viral fruit snack challenge that's taking over social media.

If you haven't seen any of these videos on your feed, here's a breakdown: parents have been putting their kids' favorite snacks in front of them, telling them they're stepping away for a minute and asking their little ones to wait to eat until they return.

Basically, parents have been testing their children's patience.

However, one-year-old Kaavia Union Wade didn't have time for the viral challenge when her famous momma tried doing it.

"We couldn't resist the #FruitsnackChallenge but we had to challenge @kaaviajames with her favorite snack @bitsysbrainfood," Gabrielle captioned her adorable video on Instagram. "You already know."