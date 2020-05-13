Mary-Kate Olsen Is Divorcing Olivier Sarkozy After 5 Years of Marriage

Mary-Kate Olsen is divorcing husband Olivier Sarkozy after six years of marriage.

Multiple outlets report the former actress is seeking to end her marriage to the French banker through an emergency order. She claims in court documents that she attempted to file for divorce on April 17, but was unable to do so because of the ongoing pandemic. She also requests that their prenuptial agreement be enforced.

Mary-Kate reveals that she wants the divorce filed sooner rather than later because she claims Olivier is trying kick her out of their New York City apartment. She alleges he terminated their lease without her knowledge and the only way to prevent Olivier from getting rid of her belongings is to file for divorce.

Her request for an emergency order marks the end of her nearly eight year romance with the Frenchman. The star began dating Olivier in spring 2012, just two years after he divorced his wife Charlotte Bernard.