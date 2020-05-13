Khloe Kardashian Slams "Nasty" Pregnancy Rumors

Khloe Kardashian is not pregnant.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashian star took to social media on Wednesday to shut down speculation that she's expecting a second child with her ex, Tristan Thompson.

"I don't go on social platforms much these days AND this is one of the main reasons as to why I stay away. The sick and hurtful things people say. I am disgusted by so many things I am seeing," Khloe tweeted on Wednesday. "SMH people swear they know everything about me. Including my uterus. Sick."

"The nasty things you're saying about me over A RUMOR!" Khloe continued. "I have seen so many hurtful/despicable stories and tweets about me over a false story. And if it were true.... it's MY LIFE, NOT YOURS."

Rumors started flying on social media after a report claimed Khloe and Tristan were expecting a second baby. Khloe's name was even trending on Twitter for most of Wednesday.