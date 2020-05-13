These Are the New TV Shows (Eventually) Coming to Broadcast in the 2020-2021 Season

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Wed., May. 13, 2020 9:24 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

The coronavirus pandemic halted production on not just a number of fan-favorite shows like Grey's Anatomy and Law & Order: SVU, but also on pilots in contention for the 2020-2021 season, throwing a wrench in the traditional pilot season and upfront plans for broadcast networks CBS, ABC, Fox, NBC and The CW. But that hasn't stopped the major broadcast networks from already ordering shows for the new season.

CBS announced it was renewing 23 shows, including news programs and reality competitions, as well as ordering just three new programs: two dramas and a comedy. The CW handed our series orders to two projects in early 2020 and added two more in May 2020. The network previously renewed the majority of its line-up.

Photos

Renewed and Canceled TV Shows 2020 Guide

Meanwhile, Fox held shows from midseason and summer debuts to fill out the fall line-up. Fox's fall line-up also includes L.A.'s Finest, a drama that already aired as a Spectrum Original. NBC and ABC also had off-season orders already set for the 2020-2021 TV season.

Get the scoop on what's coming from the major broadcast networks...eventually. Don't expect this to be a traditional fall TV for these networks.

Jared Padalecki

Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic

Walker (CW)

Starring Jared Padalecki, Walker is a remake of the Chuck Norris series Walker, Texas Ranger. The Supernatural veteran plays the title character, a widowed father who returns home to Austin, Texas after spending years undercover.

Stella Baker

Brook Mitchell/Getty Images for AFI

The Republic of Sarah (CW)

Stella Baker stars in The Republic of Sarah, a new series about a rebellious high school teacher who uses a loophole to declare her town's independence when faced with destruction from a mining company.

Olivia Liang

Instagram

Kung Fu (CW)

Olivia Liang stars in this remake from Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Martin Gero and Christina M. Kim. Kung Fu picks up with a young woman in the throes of a quarter-life crisis. She quits school and heads to an isolated monastery in China. Upon return, she finds her hometown overrun with crime and corruption and puts her martial arts skills and Shaolin values to good use to bring justice back.

Article continues below

Superman, Supergirl

CW

Superman and Lois (CW)

A new entry into the Arrowverse world, Tyler Hoechlin and Bitsie Tulloch play the title characters trying to balance work and home life.

Kylie Bunbury

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

The Big Sky (ABC)

Created by David E. Kelley and based on the book The Highway by C. J. Box, The Big Sky stars Kylie Bunbury, John Carroll Lynch, Katheryn Winnick and Ryan Phillippe. The series follows a cop coming out of retirement to investigate abductions.

Jane Curtin

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for the 2019 Nantucket Film Festival

United We Fall (ABC)

Will Sasso, Christina Vidal and Jane Curtin star in this upcoming family comedy.

Article continues below

Rebecca Breeds

Alberto Reyes/Shutterstock

Clarice (CBS)

Rebecca Breeds stars as Clarice Starling in the series that picks up after the events of The Silence of the Lambs.

B Positive

CBS

B Positive (CBS)

A new Chuck Lorre comedy, B Positive follows a therapist and divorced dad who needs a kidney donor when he encounters a woman from his past who volunteers her own. Thomas Middleditch and Annaleigh Ashford star.

 

Queen Latifah

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Lifetime

The Equalizer (CBS)

Queen Latifah stars in and executive produces this remake of The Equalizer. She stars as "an enigmatic woman with a mysterious background who uses her extensive skills to help those with nowhere else to turn."

 

Article continues below

Christopher Meloni, Detective Elliot Stabler, Law & Order: SVU

Craig Blankenhorn/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Untitled Stabler Law & Order Series (NBC)

Christopher Meloni returns to the Law & Order fold as Elliot Stabler in a new series that sees the one-time SVU character heading up the NYPD's organized crime task force.

Dwayne Johnson

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Young Rock (NBC)

NBC gave a straight-to-series order for this series inspired by Dwayne Johnson's early life. The series comes from Johnson and Fresh Off the Boat creator Nahnatchka Khan.

 

Kenan Thompson

NBC

The Kenan Show (NBC)

Saturday Night Live's Kenan Thompson headlines this family comedy about a father balancing work and family life.

Article continues below

Ted Danson

NBC

Mr. Mayor (NBC)

Ted Danson stars in the new comedy from Tina Fey and Robert Carlock about a wealthy businessman who runs for mayor of Los Angeles for all the wrong reasons.

Filthy Rich, Kim Cattrall

Fox

Filthy Rich (Fox)

Originally set for midseason 2020, Filthy Rich stars Kim Cattrall as the matriarch of a Southern family who made their money as televangelists. The sudden death of her husband brings new family members out of the woodwork.

 

Clea DuVall

Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Housebroken (Fox)

Co-created by and starring Clea DeVall, Housebroken follows a therapy dog who leads therapy sessions with other animals from the neighborhood.

Article continues below

Next, John Slattery

Fox

neXt (Fox)

Another holdover from the 2019-2020 seas, John Slattery stars in this drama about a team tasked with stopping a rogue AI.

Nick Offerman

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

The Great North (Fox)

Nick Offerman stars in Fox's latest animated family comedy.

Mayim Bialik

Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

Call Me Kat (Fox)

Mayim Bialik stars in and executive produces the new Fox comedy based on Miranda Hart's acclaimed comedy Miranda. The series follows a woman who wants to prove you don't need everything society tells you you need to be happy.

Article continues below

Ken Jeong

Fox

I Can See Your Voice (Fox)

Ken Jeong hosts and executive produces this new reality competition series that features contestants trying to tell good and bad singers without ever hearing their voices.

Don't miss the One World: Together at Home special with Lady Gaga in celebration of healthcare workers at 5pm AEST on Sunday 19th only on E!

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Christopher Meloni , TV , Entertainment , VG , Fox , NBC , CW , ABC , Top Stories , Apple News
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.