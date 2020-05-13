Watch Nicole Richie’s Bearded Dragon Make His Late Night Debut in Interview With Seth Meyers

Nicole Richie is one with the bearded dragons.

During her virtual visit to Late Night with Seth Meyers on Tuesday, the Simple Life alum's pet bearded dragon Speedy made a sweet cameo. Holding her reptile pal, which host Seth Meyers mistook for an iguana, Richie filled the Saturday Night Live alum in on the animals she and husband Joel Madden have at their house.

"I have seven chickens and then I have—he's not an iguana, he is a bearded dragon. His name is Speedy. I'll forgive you. He was very excited that I was going on your show because your show is his favorite and so, he wanted to make an appearance," she said. "He's pretty fast. Bearded dragons are really chill, actually. They're really great with kids. They just like to be held. They like to sit in the heat. They like it, like, 110 degrees. And they just, like, lay in the heat and chill. And I'm like, ‘Oh, that's what I like to do.'"