James Charles Opens Up About Becoming a "Positive" Force in YouTube's Beauty Community

James Charles is proving that he's more than just a good makeup artist.

In fact, the 20-year-old holds many titles: Content creator, designer, business owner—the list can go on. But now, James is taking on an even bigger and important role that no one could've expected. He's the latest star to become involved in raising awareness and funds for the coronavirus relief.

He tells E! News exclusively that now more than ever he wishes to be a "positive" force in the beauty community, hence his decision to organize one of the biggest collaborations in the history of YouTube. On Tuesday afternoon, he shared the video "The Biggest Beauty Collab In History," which shows him and other influencers like Bretman Rock, Nikkie Tutorials and Nikita Dragun participating in the Pass the Brush challenge all in the name of charity.

To outsiders, for lack of a better word, it may seem like a small gesture, but anybody who follows James and his fellow artists know that their collaboration is about so much more.