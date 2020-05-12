Nick Cordero Wakes Up From Coma Several Weeks After Coronavirus Hospitalization

Nick Cordero is finally awake and conscious, several weeks after he was hospitalized with the coronavirus.

His wife, Amanda Kloots, shared the happy news on her Instagram. She could barely contain her excitement as she told her followers, "Guys we might have to change our hashtag. Nick, dada, is awake!"

"Finally confirmed after two days of, 'Is he doing this?' You get so excited, the nurses are like, 'We think this is happening.' The doctor confirmed today that, 'Yep, I think Nick is awake.' And I was like, 'Oh my God," the trainer said of the life-changing phone call.

She revealed that Nick is following commands and is just barely able to open his eyes as he's "really, really weak" from battling the coronavirus, but she said it's "great news" from the doctors. "Everything is looking good finally. It's so hard with this whole thing. You don't want to get yourself too excited because it's been such a road," she added. "What a miracle."

This is a major development for the Broadway actor, who was admitted to the intensive care unit on April 1. Initially, the doctors at Cedar-Sinai thought the star was simply suffering from pneumonia-like symptoms, but after multiple tests it was revealed Nick had coronavirus.