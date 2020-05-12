Liam Payne Revisits His X Factor Audition With Ex Cheryl Cole

This just hit an awkward note for Liam Payne.

In a "I Hate Watching Myself" segment for Esquire, the One Direction alum did just what the title suggest by revisiting videos of himself over the years, an activity he admittedly really hates to do. While he wasn't looking forward to it, we'd venture to guess things got a bit extra awkward when he came upon a clip of him in an X Factor audition, which featured none other than former judge and his future ex, Cheryl Cole.

While he watched his serious younger self perform "Fly Me to the Moon" by Frank Sinatra, he also couldn't help but comment on the fact that Cole was there.

"Let's address the elephant in the room," he said. "Obviously...the future mother of my son is sat in that chair."

He quipped, "This is now an episode of How I Met Your Mother, so that's enough of that I think."